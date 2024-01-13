The Real Reasons Doja Cat's Boyfriend J. Cyrus Is So Controversial

Despite issuing an apology in December 2020, fans have continued to rally to de-platform J. Cyrus, an online content creator who got his start on the now-defunct app Vine. After the app met its demise, he pivoted to streaming games on Twitch, but as one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out Cyrus became notorious on the site for "using his power and influence to mistreat women who watched him stream." Further, @annaphylaxis_, a Twitch moderator who claimed to have been on the receiving end of Cyrus' alleged emotional abuse, elaborated on how he employed manipulative tactics to exert authority over their group.

"He would fake medical ailments and use self harm as a mean to control us," she wrote. "He would emotionally manipulate us and after all 10 of us figured out what he was doing we all withdrew and said it was an 'us problem.'" In Cyrus's since-deleted apology, the controversial star confronted the mounting allegations. "There is no excuse nor justification for my actions [...] I was completely in the wrong. In a position of power and trust, I gave into the temptations and attention of those who looked up to me," he acknowledged (via Rolling Stone).

The comedian continued, "These women are special. They are strong. And they are worth so much more than me and my ignorance. And I failed to realize that when it mattered." Cyrus has not publicly responded to the newer comments about his past conduct since then and continues to be active on his social media platforms as normal.