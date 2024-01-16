Who Is Jake Browning's Girlfriend, Stephanie Niles?

Much akin to Taylor Swift, there's another WAG — a moniker for the wives and girlfriends of football players — that's getting media attention for her attendance at an NFL game. On January 7, 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals were matched up against the Cleveland Browns. More exciting than the Battle of Ohio – which the Bengals triumphed over – was the attention-grabbing WAG on the block, Stephanie Niles. The girlfriend of Bengals quarterback Jake Browning wowed the audience in an all-white bodysuit featuring Browning's number and a red bucket cap as she was captured celebrating a touchdown by her star beau. Niles shared clips from the day on her Instagram with the caption, "what a ride!! how INSANE is this life!!!"

Following the viral moment on television, Niles's numbers on social media shot up. She drew comparisons to pop mega-star Swift, who has been an NFL craze for her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. On the flip side, the bodysuit's creator, Taylor Damron, who revealed that the outfit attracted a large number of customers in a conversation with TMZ, has set her sights on dressing Swift in the future. "I would faint making one of Taylor," Damron told the outlet. "Maybe I'll slide in her DMs."

Since Niles swiftly made her grand entry into the football spotlight, it's the perfect time to unpack who she is. From her upbringing to her entrepreneurship, there's much to learn about the Bengals WAG.