What Erika Jayne's Relationship With Her Son Tommy Zizzo Is Like Today

As longtime fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" will know, Erika Jayne has always been fiercely protective of her son, Tommy Zizzo, whom she shares with her first husband, Thomas Zizzo. In more recent years, however, she's shared more about him with the world. One thing we've learned is that they're super close — and while their dynamic has changed as he's grown up, she couldn't be happier about the bond they share today.

Jayne's protectiveness of her only child was on full display in Season 7 of "RHOBH." After Eileen Davidson tried to step in to put a slight by Dorit Kemsley into perspective — suggesting that Jayne was reacting as someone would if their child had been harmed — Jayne went into full-on mama bear mode for her police officer son. "Eileen, your kid doesn't put on a uniform every night, and put his life on the line for people he doesn't know ... Don't ever talk about my kid again," she warned (via Bravo). The "Pretty Mess" singer apologized soon after, explaining to Davidson that any scenario involving her son's safety was incredibly triggering.

In the years since, Jayne has made a concerted effort to keep her son's life private. As she told Andy Cohen during an episode of his "Radio Andy" show, "I don't care if he's an adult and wears a gun and a badge ... he's still my boy." However, the things she has shared about their relationship are adorable, to say the least.