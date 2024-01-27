Is Hallmark's Jonathan Bennett Still Close With His Mean Girls Co-Stars?

It's been nearly two decades since "Mean Girls" made its big screen debut, but it continues to be regarded as one of the groolest teen comedies of all time — so much so that it spawned a Broadway musical and a subsequent film version. But we all know nothing can beat the OG, with fans still clamoring for a sequel to this day. Jonathan Bennett, forever etched in our hearts as Aaron Samuels and whose hair still looks sexy pushed back, admits that he's open to revisiting the wild halls of North Shore High, especially since he's still close to some of his co-stars.

Bennett said that he probably wouldn't be where he is today if not for his stint as the smoldering, mathematically-challenged jock. The Ohio native started his career in the soap opera space, having been cast in "All My Children," and went on to have small parts in projects like "Smallville," "Law & Order," and "Veronica Mars," but he catapulted into fame when he was cast in "Mean Girls," alongside Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert. "I owe my entire life, my entire career" to the movie, he told Salon. "Everything about who I am today I owe to Tina Fey, Lorne Michaels, and Lindsay Lohan."

Bennett relishes the film's enduring place in the zeitgeist, too. "It's not a regular movie," he said. "It's part of people's lives." And the cherry on top? The friendships he made outlasted the Plastics. Apparently, the "Mean Girls" group chat is not just surviving — it's thriving (especially on October 3rd).