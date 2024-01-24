What Morgan Wade's Ex Kady Cannon Krambeer Has Said About Their Split
Speculation over Kyle Richards' possible relationship with Morgan Wade has reached the point where Mauricio Umansky has shared his feelings on the situation, and he isn't the only estranged or former partner to do so. Wade's ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon Krambeer has opened up about it, too. However, her commentary on both the Richards rumors and her own split from Wade have been significantly more diplomatic than one might think.
Back in July 2023, just days after news broke of Richards' separation from Umansky, Krambeer sat down with Page Six to share her thoughts on the situation. At the time, she clarified that she wasn't interested in adding to the speculation. In fact, she even pointed out that if there was truth to the rumors, it was none of her business to know. However, she did open up, to some extent, about why her own relationship with Wade had ended. "There were just a lot of things that didn't add up, and I had to let go and move on without having all of those answers," she told the outlet.
A few months later, Krambeer did another interview that centered on Richards and Wade. This time, she spoke to David Yontef for the "Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast," but once again, she opted not to offer an opinion on the rumors. That said, she did open up a little more as to how the intense media coverage had made her feel.
Kady was hurt by how everything played out
In her Page Six interview, Kady Cannon Krambeer shied away from commenting on the nature of her ex-girlfriend's relationship with Kyle Richards. "The only people who can speak on Morgan [Wade] and Kyle's relationship or friendship or whatever you wanna call it — and to whatever degree that is — are Morgan and Kyle," she told the outlet. However, that didn't mean seeing them out and about together didn't sting.
Speaking to David Yontef for the "Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast," the "Temptation Island" star shared that it had been sad for her to see Richards and Wade walk the red carpet for the 2022 Americana Music Honors & Awards. That's because, unbeknownst to the media, she and Wade had just broken up. However, far from feeling anything other than hurt, Krambeer pointed out that she'd hardly expected to walk the carpet that night, anyway. For starters, there was the fact that their relationship was never super public. On top of that, she shrugged, it made more career sense for Wade to arrive with someone with a major platform, like Richards. However, she laughed, all of that was irrelevant anyway, because as she pointed out, "We were broken up."
As for the public attention Wade and Richards received in light of the rumors, Krambeer shared that that was something she tried to avoid seeing on social media. However, on the odd occasion she does, she told Yontef that she tries not to care.
Kady was also upset about Morgan's social media behavior
One thing Kady Cannon Krambeer has said about her relationship with Morgan Wade is that she felt sidelined by her friendship with both Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp.
In her "Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast" interview, Krambeer sighed that seeing Wade eager to engage on social media with the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" OG and alum stung, and even contributed to tension between the then-couple. What made it hurtful, Krambeer explained, was that Wade had never been quite as eager to share anything that featured her. Granted, there is a chance that Wade preferred keeping her relationships private, and her friendships less so. However, Krambeer had another theory. That is, because both Richards and Mellencamp had large fanbases, that may have played a role. "I felt it was because they had more followers than me," she mused. Even so, Krambeer was quick to shut down any speculation that Wade was only spending time with the women for social media clout. "They seem pretty close. They seem pretty, pretty genuine," she laughed.
It's safe to say that even if Krambeer was hurt by Wade, she isn't here to bash her ex and cast aspersions on her character. As she'd told Page Six, she still cared for Wade, and the last thing she wanted to do was hurt her. She also didn't want to cause any more pain for Kyle and Mauricio Umansky amid their marital issues. Talk about a class act!