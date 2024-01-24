What Morgan Wade's Ex Kady Cannon Krambeer Has Said About Their Split

Speculation over Kyle Richards' possible relationship with Morgan Wade has reached the point where Mauricio Umansky has shared his feelings on the situation, and he isn't the only estranged or former partner to do so. Wade's ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon Krambeer has opened up about it, too. However, her commentary on both the Richards rumors and her own split from Wade have been significantly more diplomatic than one might think.

Back in July 2023, just days after news broke of Richards' separation from Umansky, Krambeer sat down with Page Six to share her thoughts on the situation. At the time, she clarified that she wasn't interested in adding to the speculation. In fact, she even pointed out that if there was truth to the rumors, it was none of her business to know. However, she did open up, to some extent, about why her own relationship with Wade had ended. "There were just a lot of things that didn't add up, and I had to let go and move on without having all of those answers," she told the outlet.

A few months later, Krambeer did another interview that centered on Richards and Wade. This time, she spoke to David Yontef for the "Behind the Velvet Rope Podcast," but once again, she opted not to offer an opinion on the rumors. That said, she did open up a little more as to how the intense media coverage had made her feel.