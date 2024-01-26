What Olivia Culpo's Exes Have Said About Her

Olivia Culpo has come a long way since being crowned Miss Universe in 2012. She has become a social media influencer, a business owner, a Sports Illustrated model, a reality star, and a proud dog mom to her toy golden doodle, Oliver Sprinkles, who has more Instagram followers than most people. And it's not only her hectic work life keeping Culpo busy; she's set to walk down the aisle after getting engaged to San Francisco 49ers player Christian McCaffrey in April 2023.

Culpo wasn't always keen on being forever romantically involved with a sports star. She has quite a history with athletes when it comes to her dating life, which includes other NFL players. Talking to ET about breaking her vow so that she would give McCaffrey a shot, she shared, "He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for. So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense because there is a reputation there." So, as she's prepared to say, "I do," to the star NFL running back, let's take a deep dive at who Cuplo's other exes are and what they've had to say about dating the pageant queen.