The Transformation Of Adam Sandler's Mom, Judy

Adam Sandler has been making millions laugh for decades with his incredible comedic talent and charming personality. The "Just Go With It" actor has earned a reputation for being one of Hollywood's most sought-after comedians, with dozens of accolades and even a few Grammy nominations under his belt. His down-to-earth personality is infectious, and many fans have dug into his backstory to find out where exactly his knack for making so many people smile came from.

His mother, Judy Sandler, takes partial credit, as the matriarch raised Adam and his three siblings in New Hampshire. Judy and Adam have maintained a close relationship over the years, and the comedian has sung his mother's praise several times in media interviews. Adam didn't grow up with ties to the industry, yet Judy was along for the ride every step of the way while her son became a household name.

While Judy Sandler may not be in the public eye as much as her son, she has appeared with him at various events to support his career. Fans have gotten a glimpse into her adoring relationship with the "Funny People" star and have seen how Judy raised him to be the charismatic man he is today. From a small-town mother of four to walking the red carpet with her son, she has evolved alongside her super-famous offspring.