What Miley And Noah Cyrus' Relationship Is Really Like Today

Miley and Noah Cyrus are not just sisters — they are best friends, or at least used to be. The daughters of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, the pair has been in the spotlight since they were kids partly due to their father's illustrious music career, with both of them also carving their own successful paths in the industry. The sisters were each other's biggest cheerleaders for a long time, often celebrating milestones together. Sadly, recent developments suggest that this is no longer the case.

Per Noah, it hasn't always been easy having a superstar as a sibling. She expressed frustration over living in her sister's shadow, only to be recognized as Miley's younger sibling. "Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?" she told Tmrw Magazine. "That's going to really f**k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f**king even matter to the population." But she never harbored resentment toward her older sister. In fact, Miley even served as her mentor when she was starting in the industry. It's evident they shared a deep bond, with Miley calling Noah "the queen of my universe" and her "BFF." She noted a change in their dynamics, too. "I love you baby sister turned big sister," the "Flowers" singer wrote on Instagram for Noah's 21st birthday. "The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me."

But fast-forward to today, the once close-knit sisters appear to be feuding. Noah took to social media to shade Miley, stunning fans everywhere.