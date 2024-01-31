What Miley And Noah Cyrus' Relationship Is Really Like Today
Miley and Noah Cyrus are not just sisters — they are best friends, or at least used to be. The daughters of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, the pair has been in the spotlight since they were kids partly due to their father's illustrious music career, with both of them also carving their own successful paths in the industry. The sisters were each other's biggest cheerleaders for a long time, often celebrating milestones together. Sadly, recent developments suggest that this is no longer the case.
Per Noah, it hasn't always been easy having a superstar as a sibling. She expressed frustration over living in her sister's shadow, only to be recognized as Miley's younger sibling. "Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?" she told Tmrw Magazine. "That's going to really f**k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f**king even matter to the population." But she never harbored resentment toward her older sister. In fact, Miley even served as her mentor when she was starting in the industry. It's evident they shared a deep bond, with Miley calling Noah "the queen of my universe" and her "BFF." She noted a change in their dynamics, too. "I love you baby sister turned big sister," the "Flowers" singer wrote on Instagram for Noah's 21st birthday. "The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me."
But fast-forward to today, the once close-knit sisters appear to be feuding. Noah took to social media to shade Miley, stunning fans everywhere.
Before anything else, it's important to point out that there seems to be a feud happening among the Cyrus family, which commenced after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus called it quits for good. The family has reportedly been split, with Miley Cyrus siding with Tish and Noah Cyrus siding with Billy Ray. "It has been worsening for the past year and it doesn't look like there's an end in sight," a source told The Sun in August 2023.
The family has remained tightlipped on the matter, but Noah let slip a hint of the discord when she openly blasted Miley on social media. The "July" singer commented on a video of Miley's 2020 guest appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," where Miley talked about Noah's work as a solo artist. "She's got a record out that I love called 'The End of Everything,' and it's the most depressing EP you'll ever listen to... She's 20 years old. She's emo. She's, like, an emo kid," Miley said at the time, prompting the "Fear Factor" host to suggest that Noah should seek professional help. "She's dealing with it. But she's only 20, so I worry about her," Miley responded.
While Noah initially stayed quiet about Miley's remarks when the podcast was first released, her silence broke when the clip resurfaced three years later. "The disrespect in this video..." she penned, which made fans conclude that the two are not on the best of terms.
Just when the dust seemed to be settling from the infamous comment fiasco, Noah Cyrus, along with her brother, Braison Cyrus, seemingly decided to throw a little more fuel to the fire that is the Cyrus family drama. Back in September 2023, Tish Cyrus tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell, with Miley Cyrus serving as her maid of honor. Trace and Brandi Cyrus were present, too, but Noah and Braison were notably missing. Despite being in the same city, the two opted to hang out with one another instead of attending the nuptials. "My brother flew here to see me !!" Noah wrote on Instagram Story. Fans couldn't help but wonder: Was Braison's LA trip really just an impromptu sibling hangout or an orchestrated plan to skip Tish's big day?
According to sources, Miley was less than thrilled over their actions. "She's very frustrated and disappointed with Noah and Braison," they told InTouch Weekly. "It saddens her because she adores Dominic and can see he's a great match for her mother." What's more, Miley was reportedly the one who told her siblings to take sides, inadvertently positioning herself against her sister. "Noah and Branson are still very close to Billy Ray and have accepted Firerose," the insider told National Enquirer, according to Radar. "So if they're forced to choose, they'll take his side." It's hard to predict whether things will ever go back to normal between Miley, Noah, and the rest of the Cyruses, as there looks to be a reluctance in clearing the air. Only time, and perhaps a few more Instagram stories, will tell.