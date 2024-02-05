The Tragic Truth About Elle King

Elle King has had a fair few tragedies in her lifetime. However, it may be a while before she overcomes her latest faux pas that has country fans spitting mad and demanding apologies. King was invited to pay tribute to Dolly Parton on her birthday by singing one of her songs at the Grand Ole Opry, but things went south after she failed to impress. Not only did King forget the lyrics of "Marry Me," but she heckled the crowd too. "You ain't getting your money back," King said before continuing, "Hi, my name is Elle King, I'm f***ing hammered."

The backlash was almost as epic as her wrecked performance, with one person tweeting, "#elleking drunked it up again ... celebrating #Dolly and listening to #Elle slur words and drop F bombs right on the stage of the mother #church of country music. #Ryman Aud crowd disgusted and speechless." The Opry apologized to one of the fans on X, formerly Twitter, who was less than happy with King's performance. They wrote, "Hi Judas, we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used during last night's second Opry performance." Besides postponing a few concerts, King has remained mum on her worrying performance. However, the artist has had years of experience dealing with adversity and can bounce back from anything. Looking into King's past quickly reveals a painful backstory that shows her resilience.