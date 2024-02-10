The Financial Downfall Of The Presley Family Explained

Although Elvis Presley was a huge star, he didn't die with a massive fortune to his name. Per Forbes, The King had a wide-ranging lifetime earnings total somewhere between $100 million and a billion dollars. But regardless of that, he only had $5 million to his name and a mountain of debt upon his death in 1977. Despite how much money Elvis was making when he was alive on music and merchandise, he spent money almost as quickly as he made it.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Priscilla Presley wasn't involved in the family's finances while they were married. What she knew, however, was that he was always spending money. The outlet noted that Elvis would buy his friends and even strangers cars or other extravagant gifts. Upon his death, Graceland cost nearly half a million dollars a year to maintain, and his estate by 1979 was only bringing in a million per year. That's when Elvis' father Vernon died, and the family's finances fell into such dire straits that Priscilla thought they'd be broke soon.

Looking back ten years, Priscilla told The L.A. Times that she was worried primarily about her daughter and the Graceland employees. "A million things flashed through my mind," Priscilla told the outlet in 1989. "I worried about my daughter's future and about Graceland and the people who had worked for us for 20 years ... The question I kept asking myself over and over was, 'What are we ever going to do?'"