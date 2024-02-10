The Reasons You Don't Hear Much From Katt Williams Anymore

Despite his impressive career, it seems as though we only ever hear about Katt Williams when it comes to his controversies. We'll chalk much of that up to his shady side — and boy, does Williams have a shady side. From spats with other stars, to outlandish allegations, and some serious legal woes, the reason we don't hear much about Williams anymore has a lot to do with his behavior.

2024 kicked off with a bang for Williams, with the comedian heading to "Club Shay Shay" for an interview. It had been a long time since he'd spoken directly with the press, and Williams made a point of addressing that, right at the start of the interview. "I'm not interested in talking to people unless it's like, a Larry King or somebody of an amazing ilk," he began. He then heaped praise on Shannon Sharpe for fostering such a great environment on the show, before switching it up and criticizing him for not correcting things Rickey Smiley had said in a previous interview.

Also in the bizarre episode, Williams' claimed he and Ludacris had allegedly been in the running for a spot in the Illuminati (spoiler: Ludacris got the spot), and jabbed at Tyler Perry, whose success he attributed solely to acting as a woman. The episode drew so much commentary that it ended up being spoofed on "Saturday Night Live." However, this wasn't the first time Williams' antics became so widely talked about.