The Real Reason Jay-Z Has Beef With The Academy Behind The Grammys

Jay-Z's got 99 problems, and the Grammys probably account for half of them. Despite his status as one of the most decorated artists in Recording Academy history — with an impressive tally of 24 wins from 88 nominations, making him the rapper with the highest number of Grammy wins, a record shared with Kanye West — he has never bagged any of the big four awards, namely Album, Record, and Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. But being ghosted for these categories is not exactly why he's beefing with the awards show.

HOV has long harbored a gripe with the Grammys, tracing back to 1999 when he first won a golden record player trophy. At the time, he decided to skip out on the ceremony altogether in solidarity with DMX, who got snubbed for a nomination despite making a huge splash. "The first time I boycotted the Grammys was for [DMX]. We both came out that year, he didn't get nominated," he shared in a "The Shop: Uninterrupted" episode. "He dropped two albums — had two No. 1 albums in the same year — they didn't even nominate him. I won that year for Rap Album, so my first Grammy win — I wasn't there. I wasn't even in the building because I boycotted it for him. There was a competitive thing, but it was big love."

Fast forward to 2004, Jay-Z made a Grammys comeback, but only because Beyoncé was in the running. But to this day, Jay-Z still has a bone to pick with the Academy, mainly because his wife has been robbed of the Album of the Year award one too many times.