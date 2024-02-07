What Jason Momoa Loves About His Zany Super Bowl Commercials

After strutting his stuff in a 2020 Rocket Mortgage ad, Jason Momoa couldn't resist the Super Bowl spotlight and is back for another commercial cameo. Once again, his performance (this time, in a T-Mobile ad) is pretty out there, especially compared to what we're used to seeing from the actor. However, for the "Aquaman" star, flexing those funny muscles is the best part about being involved in the Super Bowl offerings.

Four years after Rocket Mortgage's Super Bowl ad saw Momoa strip back his muscles and signature hairstyle, the actor is once again gracing screens across America — and yes, his sophomore offering is equally zany. The T-Mobile ad sees the dejected star inform his would-be guests, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, that his watching party is off. Reason being? His cable is down. Enter a musical number to the tune of "What a Feeling" from the "Flashdance" soundtrack, ending with a cameo from the film's star, Jennifer Beals. Momoa delivers a seriously impressive performance, complete with very unexpected singing abilities (likely even to Momoa himself — but more on that in a bit). However, arguably, the best part of the experience for the actor was showing fans his funny side.

As he told People of the opportunity to branch out, "I'm not normally hired for comedy, so I love being able to come in and do stuff like this." Does that mean he's considering a career shift? Braff joked that he thought so. We can dream, right?