What Jason Momoa Loves About His Zany Super Bowl Commercials
After strutting his stuff in a 2020 Rocket Mortgage ad, Jason Momoa couldn't resist the Super Bowl spotlight and is back for another commercial cameo. Once again, his performance (this time, in a T-Mobile ad) is pretty out there, especially compared to what we're used to seeing from the actor. However, for the "Aquaman" star, flexing those funny muscles is the best part about being involved in the Super Bowl offerings.
Four years after Rocket Mortgage's Super Bowl ad saw Momoa strip back his muscles and signature hairstyle, the actor is once again gracing screens across America — and yes, his sophomore offering is equally zany. The T-Mobile ad sees the dejected star inform his would-be guests, Zach Braff and Donald Faison, that his watching party is off. Reason being? His cable is down. Enter a musical number to the tune of "What a Feeling" from the "Flashdance" soundtrack, ending with a cameo from the film's star, Jennifer Beals. Momoa delivers a seriously impressive performance, complete with very unexpected singing abilities (likely even to Momoa himself — but more on that in a bit). However, arguably, the best part of the experience for the actor was showing fans his funny side.
As he told People of the opportunity to branch out, "I'm not normally hired for comedy, so I love being able to come in and do stuff like this." Does that mean he's considering a career shift? Braff joked that he thought so. We can dream, right?
Jason Momoa is keen to switch things up
Given that Jason Momoa became a household name thanks to his role in "Game of Thrones," it certainly does come as a surprise when he shows up in a role best described as silly. However, the one thing that's become abundantly clear — through both of his Super Bowl commercials — is that Momoa is more than happy to try his hand at new things, especially if it means he gets to show off his versatility. As he told Variety, "People are just seeing a different side of me." Incidentally, in the lead-up to his first Super Bowl commercial, Rocket Mortgage hinted at just that. In a series of Instagram videos featuring the star, the tagline became, "You've never seen Jason Momoa like this." They weren't wrong!
It's safe to say Momoa's keenness to push the margins is something that's been appreciated by his co-stars, particularly in his most recent Super Bowl commercial. Speaking with People, Zach Braff shared, "He joins the party perfectly because we come out here, and we just act like goofballs, and Jason's doing a great job being silly with us." Donald Faison shared similar sentiments with Variety, gushing over the positivity Momoa brought to the set.
All that said, while we already had an idea that Momoa was funny, his newest Super Bowl commercial has also hinted at another thing he may end up being great at — and that would be musicals.
Jason also showed off his musical abilities
Going into his second Super Bowl commercial, Jason Momoa was happy to be zany — but he wasn't exactly banking on using his own singing talents for the part. As he told People, that was the one thing he was a little apprehensive of. "I can't sing — they're going to have to find someone to sing. I've never sung on anything before!" he recounted of his thoughts at the time. However, he went ahead with it anyway. And, though Zach Braff told CNN there was some autotune involved, Momoa had been way better than anyone had anticipated. "He hit all those notes. No one was expecting that," he shared.
Of course, singing isn't the only thing Momoa did as part of the musical number. There was also some dancing — and, once again, his co-stars were surprised at just how well he did. As Donald Faison shared with CNN, the "Game of Thrones" alum picked up the choreography right away. Perhaps Jennifer Beals had something to do with that. As Faison told Variety, he'd made a point of asking the "Flashdance" star for pointers, much to the amusement of everyone on set.
Momoa's Super Bowl commercials have certainly been different from most of his movie roles, but there's no question that he's just as adept at comedy and, as it turns out, musicals. Who knows? Maybe in a few years' time, he'll snag a spot for the Super Bowl halftime show.