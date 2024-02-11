Inside Sofia Vergara's Love Life Since Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello
Sofia Vergara is living her best life now that she's divorced from actor Joe Manganiello. Not only is she enjoying her newfound singlehood, but she's also started dipping her toes back into the dating pool.
News of Vergara and Manganiello's split in July 2023 shocked fans, to say the least, with the two parting ways after seven years of marriage. While they chalked it up to "irreconcilable differences" on paper, the "Modern Family" alum dished that the real deal breaker was the baby talk — or the lack thereof, on her part. Manganiello was keen on having children, but having already raised her son Manolo pretty much on her own, Vergara was not interested in revisiting motherhood. "I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she shared in an interview with Spanish magazine El Pais. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."
Vergara's divorce from Manganiello has yet to be finalized as of this writing, with the "Magic Mike" actor seemingly eager to expedite the process, but Vergara has already turned a new page. She has since started exploring the dating scene, including setting clearer standards and expectations for her future partners.
Sofia was rumored to have dated a famous surgeon
Sofia Vergara wasted no time re-entering the dating scene after her split from Joe Manganiello. In October 2023, she was spotted hanging out with Justin Saliman, a renowned orthopedic surgeon based in Beverly Hills. He's no stranger to Hollywood, though, having been previously married to actor Bree Turner.
It turns out that Vergara and Saliman aren't exactly newbies to each other's worlds, either, with a source telling Us Weekly that they have a lot of common friends. "He's run in similar circles as Sofia for years, so her celebrity status isn't something that intimidates him whatsoever," they dished. "Sofia is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he's a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She's excited to see where things go." Even her friends are shipping them, with another source piping in, "They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple."
However, their romance was short-lived, with the "Griselda" star sharing in a January 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she is playing the field again — and in the Big Apple, no less. "Who doesn't love New York City? The people; it's the energy. I think that you have more options with men also," she said. "I'm single now, so in New York, there are more people. There's not only actors or writers or directors."
She now implements stricter dating rules
Sofia Vergara's romance with Justin Saliman may have fizzled out, but she's far from throwing in the towel on love. In an interview with Daily Mail, the actor expressed her desire for genuine companionship. "I need a husband!" she said before quickly backtracking, "No, I don't need a husband, I want one. It doesn't even have to be a husband. A partner."
Sofia Vergara threw her phone when Bad Bunny dropped her name in his song â€œMonaco.â€ #WWHL pic.twitter.com/94y6Y7yENd
— Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 25, 2024
Don't expect to find her on Raya, though, or any other dating app, for that matter. She wouldn't touch those even with a ten-foot pole, preferring to date around the old-school way. "I'm bad with technology, so I'm sure I would click on the wrong ones. I'm open to having fun and meeting people," she said.
Vergara also has a non-negotiable policy when it comes to prospective partners: her future beau must be older than her son and ideally not more than three years her junior. Otherwise, it's no dice. "They can't be younger than 50. I'm 51," she said on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," though she conceded that 49 might just cut it. The reason? She doesn't want any more headaches and definitely doesn't have any time for drama. "Really?! That's your rule?" Cohen asked, to which she shot back, "Yeah, I'm intelligent." Okay, fair!