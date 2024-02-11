Inside Sofia Vergara's Love Life Since Her Divorce From Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara is living her best life now that she's divorced from actor Joe Manganiello. Not only is she enjoying her newfound singlehood, but she's also started dipping her toes back into the dating pool.

News of Vergara and Manganiello's split in July 2023 shocked fans, to say the least, with the two parting ways after seven years of marriage. While they chalked it up to "irreconcilable differences" on paper, the "Modern Family" alum dished that the real deal breaker was the baby talk — or the lack thereof, on her part. Manganiello was keen on having children, but having already raised her son Manolo pretty much on her own, Vergara was not interested in revisiting motherhood. "I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she shared in an interview with Spanish magazine El Pais. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother. So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children."

Vergara's divorce from Manganiello has yet to be finalized as of this writing, with the "Magic Mike" actor seemingly eager to expedite the process, but Vergara has already turned a new page. She has since started exploring the dating scene, including setting clearer standards and expectations for her future partners.