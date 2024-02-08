Prince William's First Reaction To King Charles' Cancer Has People Spiraling Over Kate Middleton

Amid his family's health crises, Prince William resumed royal duty on February 7 by participating in not one, but two, events. The first was an investiture, during which an MBE honoree seized the opportunity to inquire about Kate Middleton's health when William presented her with her medal. The recipient, Trish Spruce, later wrote on LinkedIn, "Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her and they were amazing and kind." So, with Middleton being so well taken care of, this should free William up to step in and pick up the slack while his father undergoes cancer treatment, right? Well, about that...

Speaking to OK! about how William feels about suddenly getting a small taste of his future, royal commentator Jennie Bond said, "This is not a time in which he wanted to take on extra responsibilities" (via the Daily Mail). William also seems to be struggling with those responsibilities somewhat already. At one point during the investiture ceremony, the medal he was attempting to pin on a charity worker slipped from his fingers, per the Daily Mail. He failed to catch it before it hit the floor. Sky News also tweeted a video clip of the royal rocking back and forth and seemingly struggling to keep his eyes open as he stood for the national anthem at the same event. However, it was William's actions at a charity dinner later that evening that caused outrage among some royalists.