The Shady Side Of Christian McCaffrey's Mom Lisa
As the doting mother to athletically gifted sons, including two NFL players, she was dubbed the #1 football mom in America. She has become a sideline sensation in her own right, with reporters often scrambling to see what she has to say. Known for her sass, wit, and knack for roasting her own kids, she's managed to cultivate a fandom of her own. And no, we're not talking about Donna Kelce, mom to NFL superstars Travis and Jason Kelce. We're talking about Lisa McCaffrey, matriarch to four sports prodigies, including San Francisco 49ers' golden boy Christian McCaffrey.
Forget Ed McCaffrey's NFL legacy for a moment — it's really Lisa who Christian takes after. She, too, was an athlete, having been the first woman to receive a soccer scholarship offer from Vanderbilt. She turned it down for Stanford, where Christian also played for three years. She was also a sprinter like her Olympian father, and played tennis, too. While she's not as sporty these days, she's the head cheerleader for her kids and hosts a podcast called "Your Mom" to share anecdotes about NFL motherhood. "When your kids play sports, you love watching them live out their dreams and your heart bleeds for them when they lose," Lisa told The Denver Post. "As a mom, you're only as happy as your least miserable child."
While Lisa has all the markings of the quintessential soccer (err, football) mom, she also has a shady side and has made headlines for off-the-field drama.
She clashed with Oliva Culpo over a Super Bowl suite
Buying tickets to the Super Bowl is not so different from taking out a mortgage, with regular tickets costing nearly $10,000. And those swanky suites? Forget it. They cost millions, and Lisa McCaffrey knows it, having attempted to score one. In an episode of the "Your Mom" podcast (via Page Six), she lamented how ridiculously costly they were, that not even her millionaire son, Christian McCaffrey, and his fiancee, Olivia Culpo, could justify getting one. "We looked into a suite, and none of us can afford it," she said. "Not even Christian, moneybags over there. Nor moneybags Olivia."
Her comments were slammed by fans, with some accusing her of "poor shaming" her son, and her future daughter-in-law, Olivia, a famous personality and winner of Miss Universe 2012. "It sure sounded like a gross comment to make publicly even if it was a joke," one fan critiqued, while another tweeted, "Calling her son and his fiancee moneybags is so cringy."
Culpo pulled through anyway, calling the whole thing "fake news" when Lisa's remarks made headlines. "Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite," she wrote on Instagram (via People). Then again, Christian put his foot down and refused to let his future wife spend all that money for a few hours — even if it was meant for his mom. "She [Olivia] tried to [get Lisa a suite] but I will not let anybody pay to watch me play," he told Extra. "I had to nix that."
She appears to have a one-sided beef with Taylor Swift
With the San Francisco 49ers going head to head against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl, Lisa McCaffrey made it known where her allegiance lay. In an act of ultimate team spirit, she declared a boycott against Taylor Swift, who is romantically linked to the Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce. She might be a full-fledged Swiftie, but she knows where to draw the line. "I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next 11 days," she said in her "Your Mom" podcast. "If she pops up on the radio station — and my oldest son, Max, and I are big Swifties — nope. She's dead to us this week."
That's not all! Lisa also appeared to put the blame on Swift for the insane Super Bowl ticket prices. "I don't know if it's the Taylor Swift factor, I don't know if it's the first time in Vegas factor, there is just so much going on," she said. Of course, her banter struck a chord with legions of her fellow Swifties, with one tweeting, "lisa mccaffrey doesn't speak for the bay area. the bay loves taylor. we can't take that woman seriously she went to stanford." Another said, "stop hating on TAYLOR SWIFT. YOU SHOULD BE ACTING LIKE A MOTHER THAN A EVIL AND A NEGATIVE MOTHER." Lisa's comments were done in jest, obviously, but as we all know, you should never mess with a Swiftie.