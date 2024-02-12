Did Margot Robbie Pass Up The Chance To Kiss Ryan Gosling?
Within the Mattel lore, Barbie and Ken are the quintessential power couple. These two dolls have been virtually inseparable since their debut, barring a several-year split (even toy relationships have their drama!), and have even hit their golden anniversary at this point. It seems that they're stuck with each other for life, never to part ways ever again. But the script has been flipped in the "Barbie" film, where Ken is shown to be pathetically in love with Barbie, who couldn't be less bothered and refuses to give him the time of day. They didn't even get to share a steamy kiss. What gives?
To be fair to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's vision, they didn't really intend the "Barbie" to be a love story or even a rom-com. They were more about smashing the patriarchy than focusing on Barbie and Ken's romance. "I'm like, Okay, she's a doll. She's a plastic doll. She doesn't have organs. If she doesn't have organs, she doesn't have reproductive organs. If she doesn't have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don't think she could." Robbie told Vogue. "She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her."
And a much-anticipated kiss between Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken? It just didn't fit the script's girl power narrative. While Robbie was unapologetically psyched to work with Gosling, the film was ultimately about Barbie's world. Yes, he's just Ken!
Margot Robbie didn't feel like a kiss was necessary
Margot Robbie's decision not to pucker up for Ryan Gosling in "Barbie" wasn't about a lack of desire — because, let's face it, who wouldn't want to? — but rather, it was about sticking to her vision. After all, Robbie isn't one to shy away from an impromptu smooch, having kissed Brad Pitt on "Babylon" despite it not being on the script. It was a move that even Gosling himself couldn't help but applaud. "She has a kind of fearlessness that you can only get from literally growing up swimming in shark-infested waters," he told Vogue.
Unfortunately for Barbie and Ken stans, a kiss between the two had no place in the "Barbie" movie. "That didn't feel like a win for me," Robbie explained to People, adding that even her friends lamented the fact that she didn't get to share some lip-locking action with one of Hollywood's hottest heartthrobs. They chided her for the missed opportunity despite calling the shots in the film. "All of my girlfriends were like, 'Well you did a whole movie with him and you don't kiss? What's wrong with you?'" she said.
Robbie and Gosling did give it a try, though, but it just didn't end up panning out. "It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be," Gosling recalled. "I'm so glad all of that got cut out." Uh, maybe they're saving it for next time?
Are Margot and Ryan close?
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling weren't exactly BFFs before their "Barbie" collaboration, but they ran in the same circles. Robbie told Extra TV that she harbored a long-standing admiration for the actor, dubbing him the embodiment of "Kenergy." She even admitted that once upon a time, one of her ultimate goals in life was to meet him.
"I found ... a list of things to do before I died, and on that list, and I'm actually not kidding, to meet Ryan Gosling," she said. "It wasn't even working with Ryan Gosling, like I didn't even dream that big, but I just wanted to meet Ryan Gosling." She's living proof that manifestation works because not only did meet but got to collaborate in one of the biggest blockbuster films in history. Robbie and Greta Gerwig insisted that Gosling play the main Ken in the movie, with the pair having fought tooth and nail to get him to come on board. "It was a long journey. Margot and I just wouldn't take no for an answer," Gerwig told Rolling Stone, while Robbie shared with The New York Times that she resorted to unconventional tactics to convince him. "I just bribed him really. That's the basis of our relationship," she quipped.
The two ended up having amazing chemistry both on and off screen, with Gosling even defending Robbie when she was snubbed for an Oscar. They're even reported to be teaming up again in the prequel of "Ocean's Eleven." Maybe we'll finally witness a Robbie and Gosling kiss then?