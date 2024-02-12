Did Margot Robbie Pass Up The Chance To Kiss Ryan Gosling?

Within the Mattel lore, Barbie and Ken are the quintessential power couple. These two dolls have been virtually inseparable since their debut, barring a several-year split (even toy relationships have their drama!), and have even hit their golden anniversary at this point. It seems that they're stuck with each other for life, never to part ways ever again. But the script has been flipped in the "Barbie" film, where Ken is shown to be pathetically in love with Barbie, who couldn't be less bothered and refuses to give him the time of day. They didn't even get to share a steamy kiss. What gives?

To be fair to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's vision, they didn't really intend the "Barbie" to be a love story or even a rom-com. They were more about smashing the patriarchy than focusing on Barbie and Ken's romance. "I'm like, Okay, she's a doll. She's a plastic doll. She doesn't have organs. If she doesn't have organs, she doesn't have reproductive organs. If she doesn't have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don't think she could." Robbie told Vogue. "She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her."

And a much-anticipated kiss between Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who portrayed Ken? It just didn't fit the script's girl power narrative. While Robbie was unapologetically psyched to work with Gosling, the film was ultimately about Barbie's world. Yes, he's just Ken!