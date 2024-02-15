The Reasons Taylor Swift Fans Can't Stand Her Ex Joe Alwyn

Following a breakup, you usually sail through the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Swifties seem to ride this emotional rollercoaster as a collective whenever Taylor Swift's love life hits a snag. But in the case of Joe Alwyn, it appears that a massive chunk of the fandom is stuck in the anger phase.

The split between Swift and Alwyn in April 2023 was the kind of news that made waves across the globe. Everyone's hearts broke when Swift and Alwyn, her supposed end game, parted ways after a solid six-year run. It was her longest and most serious relationship to date, with many pegging it as her happily ever after. Fans had a tough time making sense of the split, so many had to resort to detective work to piece together why they didn't work out. Suffice it to say, it wasn't easy, with the pair being notoriously private about anything regarding their romance. But per sources supposedly close to the two of them, it all boiled down to "differences in personalities." Alwyn is apparently too introverted to have a superstar for a partner. "[They] weren't the right fit for one another," an insider told People.

So-called sources aside, Swifties have drawn their own conclusions based on digital crumbs and sheer speculation, and now many have a vendetta against the "Conversations with Friends" actor. The prevailing sentiment? Alwyn wasn't built to deal with Swift's worldwide fame, and his incredibly reserved nature clipped her wings.