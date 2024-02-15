The Real Reasons These Famous NFL Players Got Divorced

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

NFL players are devoted to the game, and that has certainly translated into the players' personal relationships. From constant traveling for away games to the temptations of stardom, professional football players have many things pulling them away from their families, which sometimes results in divorce.

It takes a certain type of person to maintain a strong, healthy relationship under such circumstances. Take former Los Angeles Chargers (formerly San Diego Chargers) quarterback Philip Rivers, for example. The athlete has maintained a solid marriage to his wife, Tiffany Rivers, for over 20 years. Tiffany and Philip were middle school sweethearts, and she has been by his side throughout his 17-season career. The couple are also parents to a whopping ten children, welcoming their tenth in 2023. In an interview with the Chargers, the QB talked highly of his wife and mother of his kids: "Our family wouldn't be what it is without her. She provides a great steadiness for all of us. She's great for me also from a football standpoint as far as balancing my energy and passion I have for football ... There's no way I could do it without her."

Unfortunately, not every player is a Rivers, meaning not every NFL athlete is as committed to his relationship. The NFL players listed below are well-known for their athleticism on the field, but off the field, they have encountered scandal, gossip, and major hiccups in their marriages that have led to some nasty separations.