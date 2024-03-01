What Happened To Wendy Williams' Eyes?

Fans have been worried over Wendy Williams since her unceremonious exit from the public eye. The beloved host of "The Wendy Williams Show" saw her program come to an end in 2022 after a 13-year run, with reports attributing the cancelation to a series of health issues faced by the former host. Before its axing, Williams had taken several breaks from her hosting duties due to various medical concerns, including a 2018 diagnosis of Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism, a shoulder fracture in 2019, and "ongoing health issues" in 2021, which ultimately prevented her return. Concerns for the host intensified after the release of the "Where is Wendy Williams?" documentary, where she appeared to exhibit signs of cognitive difficulties and noticeable eye protrusion.

It didn't take long until her team released a statement clarifying the state of the star. In a lengthy press release, they confirmed that Williams had indeed been riddled with a string of medical conditions and even received a new diagnosis similar to that of Bruce Willis'. "After undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life," the statement read.

But the change in her eye appearance apparently has less to do with FTD. Per Williams herself, her eye condition is more closely associated with her previously diagnosed Graves' disease.