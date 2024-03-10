The Bad Blood Between Donald Trump And John Thune Explained

Donald Trump has made it clear, over the years, that he's not opposed to making enemies — even with members of his own party. South Dakota Senator John Thune has found himself on the receiving end of Trump's wrath on many occasions. However, while Thune has gone on to endorse Trump more recently (more on that later), in years past, he hasn't held back from his own thoughts on the former president.

Trump's first comments on Thune came in June 2020. Hot off the heels of a poll undertaken by The New York Times and Siena College finding that Trump was less popular with their sample of voters, Thune shared his take. Speaking to NBC News reporters, Thune mused that Trump's tone had a lot to do with it.

Trump didn't respond to Thune's sentiments at the time, but a showdown (read: social media clapback) was inevitable. A few months later, Trump lost the election and tried to contest it. When, as Argus Leader reported, Thune told the press that he wasn't on board with that, Trump didn't hold back. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he complained, "RINO John Thune, 'Mitch's boy,' should just let it play out." If you didn't know, "RINO" means Republican In Name Only. Trump also mused that Thune's take would see him ousted in his next run for senate. As he put it, "He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!"