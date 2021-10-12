Donald Trump Reveals His Enemies Within The Republican Party

Former President Donald Trump had a rocky relationship with the Republican Party for much of his political life, but it intensified towards the end of his presidential term. Following the attack on the Capitol on January 6 and the baseless election fraud fiasco, it seems there is a bad taste in many Republican senators' mouths and some of his past supporters are now speaking out against him. Even some of Trump's biggest allies, like Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, spoke out against his decisions regarding his election loss and the attack on the Capitol.

On February 13, McConnell addressed Congress about the insurrectionist attacks and made some scathing remarks about Trump in the process. "There is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the event of that day," McConnell said, per AP News. He also said that Trump's actions and decisions during the attack on Congress were "a disgraceful, disgraceful dereliction of duty."

Now, after verbal rebukings from members of his party, Trump is coming back for blood, and he isn't afraid to name names either. Trump has a list of enemies who he is ready to throw under the proverbial bus and drive over should it clear a path for his 2024 run.