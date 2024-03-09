The Biggest Controversies Surrounding Taylor Swift's Dad

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, made headlines in early 2024 when an Australian paparazzo claimed he'd hit him. February 26 saw outlets across the globe report that an Australian photographer was pressing charges against Scott for assault. Speaking to CNN, Ben McDonald alleged that Scott had punched him as he waited to photograph Taylor exiting the wrap party for the Australian portion of her Eras tour. It appears that McDonald may have neglected to mention what led up to that point, though.

Also speaking to CNN, a rep for Taylor noted, "Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water." The statement didn't specifically mention McDonald, so perhaps he ended up in the crossfire. However, something seems a little fishy. Especially because, back in 2005, People reported that Nicole Kidman was granted a restraining order against McDonald based on his aggressive conduct, which left her concerned for her safety. Clears throat.

The incident down under isn't the first time Scott has been linked to some kind of dispute. Even so, it's pretty clear that Scott's so-called controversies have been in his daughter's best interest and just prove how close he and Taylor are.