A Look At Pedro Pascal's Dating History
Pedro Pascal is acutely aware that everyone and their mother has got the hots for him. The actor, who has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood, surged to new heights thanks to back-to-back big-ticket projects like "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian." On the road to becoming an A-lister, he has amassed swaths of admirers everywhere, all of whom are dying to know if he's eyeing anyone special.
Pascal is not taking his newfound adoration for granted, of course. He has learned to unapologetically embrace his status as an Internet Boyfriend and collective Daddy. "I am your cool, slutty daddy," he once said at a red-carpet premiere of "The Last of Us." And while he doesn't have kids, that's not stopping him from fully relishing in his anointment of Daddyhood. "Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I'm saying?" he told Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview. "I'm your daddy." And while he's flaunting his bromances with Oscar Isaac and Kieran Culkin and boasting about his decades-long BFF status with Sarah Paulson (a friendship that dates back to their NYU Tisch days in the '90s), he's much more coy about who he's dating. Your guess is as good as ours, really.
Then again, some clues point to potential off-screen romances, and if you put two and two together, there may be truth to the rumors that he has been romantically linked with a couple of industry stars, including his "Game of Thrones" co-star Lena Headey. Here's what we know.
He reportedly dated Maria Dizza in the '90s
Pedro Pascal's first reported celebrity girlfriend is Maria Dizzia, whom he dated back in the 1990s, according to The Sun. Dizzia is also an actor who eventually landed roles in critically acclaimed fare like "Orange Is the New Black" and "Martha Marcy May Marlene." They also co-starred on "Law & Order" in the 2000s. The origins of their romance remain a mystery, leaving many to wonder if there's any truth to the claims. After all, they were apparently romantically linked around the time when Pascal was still finding his footing in Hollywood with small roles in shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Undressed."
According to Sarah Paulson, Pascal struggled so much in those days that she took it upon herself to financially support him. "He's talked about this publicly, but there were times when I would give him my per diem from a job I was working on so that he could have money to feed himself," she told Esquire. At that point, Pascal had nearly quit trying to make it big as an actor. "I died so many deaths," he said. "My vision of it was that if I didn't have some major exposure by the time I was twenty-nine years old, it was over, so I was constantly readjusting what it meant to commit my life to this profession."
With that being said, it can be hard to fathom how struggling actor Pascal found the time to date around. Dizzia, though, found her happily ever after with playwright Will Eno, with whom she shares one child.
Fans think he and Lena Headey dated on the down low
During his "Game of Thrones" days, the off-screen camaraderie between Pedro Pascal and his co-star Lena Headey sparked rumors that there was more than meets the eye between Oberyn Martell and Cersei Lannister. The two weren't shy in professing their adoration for one another, with Headey dubbing Pascal her "sunshine love" and Pascal declaring that Headey could make him "smile goofy." They were also spotted hanging around Los Angeles, so many assumed that they were an item. But much to the disappointment of eager fans shipping this duo, they are simply good friends, with Headey eventually revealing that she was engaged to her childhood friend, with whom she shares a child.
But it didn't help that Pascal admitted to having harbored a crush on the actor in a Reddit AMA, although he kind of implied that the crush veers on the platonic side. "Lena is one of my favorite persons. And she (in life) is so funny and so smart, such a good person, a good friend and a good mother, I think everyone on that set and anyone who comes in contact with her develops an instant crush," he wrote. "Talk about male or female, you're going to get a crush on her easy. And I was just lucky that I got to work with her and hit it off and continue being friends."
He was also once linked to Robin Tunney
Yet another co-star that Pedro Pascal was once linked with is Robin Tunney, who starred alongside him on the television series "The Mentalist." The pair have been photographed hanging out multiple times, including an Emmys afterparty and a casual stroll in Hollywood with Tunney's son. But in true Pascal fashion, he never confirmed if they were ever an item, and instead shared how a pleasure it was to have Tunney as a colleague.
"I had an amazing time with Robin Tunney, she is a new friend, and it was a really friendly set," he penned in the Reddit AMA. "And it was nice because I was sort of, I just signed a new lease on a new apartment in Los [A]ngeles and I was able to drive myself to work everyday, which was cool. And Simon [Baker, star of 'The Mentalist'] is a really great guy, the two of them have a really special chemistry and it was great to see that in person."
Meanwhile, while the two were filming the show, Tunney had already been engaged to her longtime partner Nicky Marmet. They have two children together.
Pedro's way too busy to date these days
The only time Pedro Pascal opened up about his love life was back in 2017, telling Mr. Porter that his last serious relationship was "three years ago" then. "Yeah, yeah, we'll see if I die alone," he said. Even if he wanted to have a romantic relationship, he said he was not capable of giving it his all, and he's not one to half-heartedly enter one, either. "If I was to stop and think about dating, I don't know how that could be managed with the schedule I've had," he explained. "I suppose that sounds a bit arrogant. But if I want to get involved in something, I want to pay attention to it, and I want to nurture it. It takes energy to be with someone — physical energy, emotional energy — and you want them to be happy. So I haven't had time. Thank God for the internet."
He changed his tune in 2023, hinting in an interview with Wired that he's not cut out for relationships and parenting, despite his convincing portrayals of father figures in shows and movies throughout his career. "That's [love] what makes you human and inhuman ... I avoid all of it by not having kids. And staying out of relationships," he admitted. When asked if he wanted children of his own, he simply said, "I don't know." He enjoys playing a father though, even if it's just for show. "I love being ... I like being able to imagine it," he said.