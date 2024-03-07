A Look At Pedro Pascal's Dating History

Pedro Pascal is acutely aware that everyone and their mother has got the hots for him. The actor, who has enjoyed a long career in Hollywood, surged to new heights thanks to back-to-back big-ticket projects like "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian." On the road to becoming an A-lister, he has amassed swaths of admirers everywhere, all of whom are dying to know if he's eyeing anyone special.

Pascal is not taking his newfound adoration for granted, of course. He has learned to unapologetically embrace his status as an Internet Boyfriend and collective Daddy. "I am your cool, slutty daddy," he once said at a red-carpet premiere of "The Last of Us." And while he doesn't have kids, that's not stopping him from fully relishing in his anointment of Daddyhood. "Daddy is a state of mind, you know what I'm saying?" he told Vanity Fair's lie detector test interview. "I'm your daddy." And while he's flaunting his bromances with Oscar Isaac and Kieran Culkin and boasting about his decades-long BFF status with Sarah Paulson (a friendship that dates back to their NYU Tisch days in the '90s), he's much more coy about who he's dating. Your guess is as good as ours, really.

Then again, some clues point to potential off-screen romances, and if you put two and two together, there may be truth to the rumors that he has been romantically linked with a couple of industry stars, including his "Game of Thrones" co-star Lena Headey. Here's what we know.