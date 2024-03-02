3 People From Across The Pond Tell Us Their Brutally Honest Takes On Kate Middleton
Members of the Nicki Swift writing staff living in the U.K. and Ireland have shared their unfiltered thoughts on the increased media attention surrounding Kate Middleton.
On January 17, 2024, royal enthusiasts were given a shocking message from Kensington Palace regarding the Princess of Wales' health. "Her Royal Highness ... was admitted to a hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery," Palace officials said in a statement. "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days." The statement also included a pending recovery time, revealing that Middleton would be out of the public eye until after Easter. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand ... her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
Since that fateful day, Kate's absence has been dissected by fans and non-royalists alike, with various outlandish conspiracy theories taking shape on social media. Due to the constant speculation, a representative for the Royal family released a statement on February 29 (via People) shutting down the handful of rumors. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," it read.
In light of the recent update, here's what Nicki Swift's own Maxine Page, Jennifer
Maxine Page pitches a reality TV solution for Kate Middleton and the Royals
While Kensington Palace has asked for privacy for Kate Middleton in light of her recovery, British-born Nicki Swift writer Maxine Page thinks the Princess of Wales should embrace the public chaos by appearing in the upcoming season of "Celebrity Big Brother."
"I can't help thinking there's a correlation between Celebrity Big Brother returning to screens after a six-year absence and Kate's mysterious disappearance. Coincidence? Maybe," jokes Maxine, who now lives in Colombia. "But then again, the Firm has form when it comes to ridiculous and outrageous reality TV spectaculars. Few over the age of 50 can forget the glory of 'It's a Royal Knockout' back in the 1980s."
While Middleton is most certainly not appearing in the "Celebrity Big Brother" lineup any time soon, Maxine says it would be the perfect opportunity for the Royal family to get better approval ratings and be more relatable. "A showdown between Kate and Sharon Osbourne in the hot tub could be just what the nobles need to win back the hearts of the public," she adds.
As of this writing, the contestants of "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 23 have yet to be officially announced. However, sources close to production revealed to The Sun in January 2024 that the season is set to include big U.K.-based names, including Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith. "Gary is champing at the bit to get on Celebrity Big Brother. He finalized the terms of his deal today and can't wait to enter the house," the insider teased.
Jennifer Still describes the public's interest in Kate Middleton as obsessive
In the time since Kate Middleton's extended absence was announced, new theories and headlines about her recovery have popped up around every corner. While some people have thrived on the speculation, others have called attention to the public's unhealthy obsession with the royals, like Nicki Swift writer and U.K. resident Jennifer Still. "I'm not a royalist, by any means, but I do feel that the public is way too obsessed with knowing the ins and outs of the royals' lives," she says. "This could be because the British public feels like they're bankrolling them (when we kind of are), so they should be privy to every last detail of their lives, but they still do have a right to privacy."
Jennifer, who is originally from Brooklyn but has been living in the U.K. for seven years, added that she came up with her own theories at first, but she never let Middleton's health troubles take over her life. "Obsessing over the royal family is just as insane as obsessing over celebrities — you (as in, the general public) do not know these people, and they don't affect your day-to-day lives," she adds.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams echoed similar sentiments in a February 2024 statement to Time Magazine. "You could argue that details about a head of state are in the public interest," he told the publication. "But on the other hand, to what extent does a public figure have a right to privacy?"
Joey Keogh thinks Kate Middleton may have had a hysterectomy
While Kensington Palace has remained mum on the details of Kate Middleton's abdominal procedure, Nicki Swift writer and Ireland resident Joey Keogh has shared her theory on which surgery Kate underwent. "I imagine it's probably a hysterectomy because her pregnancies were so tough," she explains. "Like me, Kate suffered with HG (extreme nausea) so I totally empathize with her struggle. Personally, I don't plan to ever be pregnant again because I found it so challenging and often downright miserable."
Like her fellow writer Jennifer Still, Joey expresses the importance of Middleton having privacy. She also has grievances with some headlines claiming that Prince William has become overworked in light of Middleton's absence. "Kate is someone who has always strived to be perfect, and this has put her under the spotlight in a harsh way," she adds.
While Joey sympathizes with Middleton, she does have a theory about why the royal has been hit with such outrageous conspiracy theories and criticisms. "It isn't necessarily fair, but even with the public attention, she's still recuperating in considerably more comfort than most women around the world," Joey says. "So it's entirely possible that's where the backlash and conspiracy theories are coming from, whether that's morally acceptable or not."
Middleton is no stranger to being called out for her privileged background. In November 2023, the Princess of Wales was slammed for supposedly wearing a £300 blouse while asking for donations to Children in Need, per The New York Post.