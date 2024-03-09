A Deep Dive Into Wesley Snipes' Longtime Financial Struggles

Wesley Snipes may be a household name thanks to his film credits, but there's no denying that for more than a decade, he's been more closely associated with his financial woes. From the tax fraud trial that landed him in prison, to unresolved credit card bills and continued issues with the IRS, Snipes has had one battle after the next.

News of Snipes' predicament first broke back in October 2006. At the time, the Department of Justice had accused him of conspiracy to commit tax fraud. The department's statement also accused the "Blade" actor of intentionally not filing returns from 1999 to 2004, and that he stood to face prison time. Things did not look good for the actor — and that was just the beginning. That December, Snipes was arrested. He'd been able to pay a $1 million bond, and permitted to return to Namibia to complete filming "Gallowwalker," but warned that early the following year, he'd need to hand his passport over to authorities.

The years to follow would continue to be dramatic for the actor, with the star in and out of court ahead of his eventual imprisonment in 2010. However, even three years behind bars didn't mean the actor would be free from his financial woes, once he got out.