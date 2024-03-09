Reasons Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright's Separation Is Totally Fake

If walls could talk, one West Hollywood establishment may require an exorcism. Of course, we're referring to SUR Restaurant and Lounge, which served as the backdrop for the hit Bravo television show "Vanderpump Rules." The show launched in 2013 and followed a group of twenty-somethings as they set out to be somebody in Hollywood, but settled for over-priced rent and positions as waiters or bartenders at the restaurants of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Vanderpump.

Somebody had to be the antagonist of the show, and no one was more happy to be the villain than Jax Taylor himself. Fans watched the former bartender terrorize his cast mates for nearly a decade as he single-handedly cheated his way through a friend group, somehow managing to redeem himself enough to last eight seasons before he was ousted from the series. Part of his saving grace was his love for Brittany Cartwright, the small-town Kentucky girl who managed to tame Taylor enough to make his personality bearable. The two weathered numerous scandals, but eventually tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their son, Cruz, in 2021.

However, the couple announced their shocking separation in 2024, and fans can't help but scream publicity stunt. After years of being reality television pros, it wouldn't be the first time a couple cried divorce with ulterior motives. We're breaking down all the reasons why Taylor and Cartwright's separation could be totally fake.