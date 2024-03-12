The Real Reason You Don't See Much Of Nikki Haley's Husband

Even if he isn't often seen alongside her, Nikki Haley's husband, Michael Haley, has always played a big role in her life, something she doesn't get tired of saying. "I would be lost without him," the former governor of South Carolina wrote in her 2012 memoir, "Can't Is Not an Option: My America Story." Without meaning to, Michael has influenced some of her most critical political stances, most notably her position on abortion. "I am unapologetically pro-life, not because the Republican Party tells me, but because my husband was adopted, and I live with that blessing every day," she told a crowd in May 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report.

While Nikki has made her affection for her husband abundantly clear throughout the years, his absence from her side on the 2024 campaign trail hasn't gone unnoticed. During a February rally, candidate Donald Trump questioned Michael's whereabouts to take a jab as his opponent for the G.O.P. presidential nomination. "Where's your husband? Oh, he's away. He's away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he?" Trump said after claiming Nikki had promised never to run against him in the presence of her husband, NBC News reported. "He's gone! He knew. He knew."

Trump's comments drew widespread attention, something Nikki has been using in an attempt to revive an old criticism of the former president. That's because Michael has very good — and patriotic — reasons for being unable to accompany Nikki during her presidential campaign.