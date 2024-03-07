Anyone Hating On Serena Williams' New Look Needs To Pipe Down

Serena Williams' recent appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week has caused quite a stir on social media, and it's completely unwarranted and troubling.

Since splashing onto the scene in the 1990s, Williams has had an illustrious career on the tennis court and beyond. Reflecting on her legacy, following her final tennis match at the 2022 U.S. Open, the talented icon told the crowd, per Eurosport, "It's so important to give your all ... no matter what obstacles you face. I've been down and out so m any times in the public eye ... you just never give up." She added, "It sounds cliche, but that really means something, no matter what you are going through."

On top of being the G.O.A.T. in tennis, Williams has also thrived off the court, getting married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017 and having two children: older daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian in 2017, and second daughter Adira River Ohanian, whom Williams and Ohanian welcomed in 2023. While the world has undoubtedly been Williams' oyster all these years, she has also been faced with a large amount of hate, racism, sexism, and disgusting comments about her appearance. "It was hard for me. People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms or because I'm strong," she said in Harper's Bazaar in 2018. While Williams has brushed off the comments over the years, her beauty has continued to be unfairly targeted, with her recent social outing sparking debate on social media.