What's The Real Meaning Of The Boy Is Mine By Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande is back with a new album, and let's just say, one of the songs on the tracklist was a bold choice. We're talking about "The Boy is Mine," of course — a song that seems to be not-so-loosely based on her controversial relationship with Ethan Slater.
As Grande revealed via Instagram, "The Boy is Mine" is the eighth song on "Eternal Sunshine" — and yes, the placement is important. Speaking to Apple Music ahead of the album's launch, Grande explained that it came after "True Story" for a very specific reason. "['True Story'] sets up 'The Boy is Mine,' obviously. It's kind of like, okay, I'll play the bad girl, now here's your bad girl anthem," she said. The singer added that she also wrote the song with her fans in mind, specifically because in the past, they had responded well to similar songs of hers. "There is a large group of my fans that really, they do love a bad girl anthem," she said.
Granted, the song doesn't exactly delve into any specific details that might suggest an affair. In fact, compared to "True Story," which seems to carry a much more overt dig at Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, other than the title itself, much of it seems to be based on a new love — albeit one that has got her into "a sticky situation" (via Genius). Even so, there are a few aspects of the song that could definitely do with some deciphering.
Ariana has said the song is based on 'Fantasize'
As Ariana Grande fans will likely know, in September 2023, a song titled "Fantasize" was leaked. Grande has said on multiple occasions that it was only ever intended for a comedy show. Nevertheless, in an interview with the "Zach Sang Show," she revealed that she decided to use the hype surrounding the song to craft a more serious song. Speaking to Apple Music, she confirmed that the spin-off of the song was indeed "The Boy is Mine" — and that's where it becomes abundantly clear that the "sticky situation" referred to in the latter was an affair. After all, some of the standout lines from "Fantasize" were, "Thought you were solo / But you got a girl though," and "A few months later / You're still togеther" (via Genius). That, and the chorus which laid out the, ahem, perks to being with her instead.
"The Boy is Mine" is significantly more subtle. Any allusions to an affair are implied, and would come from fans' existing knowledge about the gossip surrounding Grande's post-divorce romance with her "Wicked" co-star. Other than the comment on the relationship creating "a sticky situation," the only pointed admission to some kind of wrongdoing is in the line, "I take full accountability for all these tears."
That "The Boy is Mine" is fairly subtle checks out, though. As she told Apple Music of her latest bad girl anthem, she felt it was "an elevated version of that."
There's some serious irony in 'The Boy is Mine'
One thing that does stick out in "The Boy is Mine" are the lyrics suggesting that Ariana Grande hasn't previously been involved in similar situations — or indeed that she's a serial monogamist, in general. Something tells us that wasn't intended to be taken particularly seriously, though. After all, Grande has referenced both of the above in many of her past songs.
The irony in "The Boy is Mine" kicks off right at the start of the song, with the line, "I'm usually so unproblematic / So independent." This, despite Grande coming under fire for her shady side a number of times over the years, for her involvement with Pete Davidson days after he split from Cazzie David, and Big Sean while he was with Naya Rivera. And, y'know, there are her previous bad girl anthems, like "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." As for the note on being independent, Grande has poked fun at herself for that in the past, too. Who can forget "Thank U, Next," where she acknowledged, "I know they say I move on too fast" (via Genius)?
Another factor that shows Grande is being deliberately ironic in "The Boy is Mine"? The line that her friends are used to showing up for her in moments like these. "My girls, they always come through in a sticky situation / Say it's fine / Happens all the time," she sings. Not quite a one-off situation, then.
Drama aside, Ariana believes the romance is meant to be
Drama and irony aside, it's pretty clear from "The Boy is Mine" that Grande believes the romance is pre-ordained and she has little control over it. Throughout the song, there are hints that she's been swept up in something that's bigger than her.
There's "Somethin' about him is made for somebody like me." There's also, "The stars, they aligned / The boy is minе. Oh, and if that hadn't already made things clear enough, as if to drive the message home, there's the comment toward the end of the song, "I know it's simply meant to be."
So, what is "The Boy is Mine" really about? Unlike the title would suggest, it's not nearly as in-your-face as you may expect, and the themes are pretty subtle. That is, aside from the regularly reiterated note that the relationship is destiny. Given that reports say Grande's relationship with Ethan Slater is a lot more serious than we thought, that would certainly make sense. And, if the relationship doesn't go the distance, we're pretty sure a line from "Thank U, Next" would sum up the singer's approach: "God forbid something happens / Least this song is a smash."