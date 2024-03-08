What's The Real Meaning Of The Boy Is Mine By Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is back with a new album, and let's just say, one of the songs on the tracklist was a bold choice. We're talking about "The Boy is Mine," of course — a song that seems to be not-so-loosely based on her controversial relationship with Ethan Slater.

As Grande revealed via Instagram, "The Boy is Mine" is the eighth song on "Eternal Sunshine" — and yes, the placement is important. Speaking to Apple Music ahead of the album's launch, Grande explained that it came after "True Story" for a very specific reason. "['True Story'] sets up 'The Boy is Mine,' obviously. It's kind of like, okay, I'll play the bad girl, now here's your bad girl anthem," she said. The singer added that she also wrote the song with her fans in mind, specifically because in the past, they had responded well to similar songs of hers. "There is a large group of my fans that really, they do love a bad girl anthem," she said.

Granted, the song doesn't exactly delve into any specific details that might suggest an affair. In fact, compared to "True Story," which seems to carry a much more overt dig at Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay, other than the title itself, much of it seems to be based on a new love — albeit one that has got her into "a sticky situation" (via Genius). Even so, there are a few aspects of the song that could definitely do with some deciphering.