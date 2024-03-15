The Shady Side Of Barack Obama's Half-Brother Malik Obama

To many, Barack Obama is a stand-up guy, but the same opinion would be debatable for his half-brother Malik Obama. You might not have known Barack comes from a big family — the former president has eight siblings! Malik is Barack's older half-brother from his father's side. He was born in Kenya and resides in the African country, and despite living on the other side of the world, he was able to connect with Barack.

The two brothers didn't have the chance to meet until 1985, when Barack was in his early twenties, and Malik was in his late twenties. In a GQ profile, Malik revealed that the two had grown close after meeting, and they were even each other's best man at their weddings. Malik told the outlet that it was because of the close bond they developed he was able to bring Barack to Africa. He said, "Of course we're close! I'm the one who brought him here to Kogelo in 1988! I thought it was important for him to come home and see from whence his family came – you know, his roots."

Seeing how close the two had supposedly gotten, it may be surprising that Barack hasn't talked much about Malik. Well, the dynamic has shifted between the two half-brothers in the past couple of years as Malik has had some shady moments that don't align with what Barack stands for.