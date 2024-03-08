What's The Real Meaning Of Bye By Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande's new song "Bye" may be an absolute bop, but its lyrical content digs deep.

On January 17, 2024, the Grammy-winning singer surprised Arianators when she announced her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," which featured the hit lead single "yes, and?" In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded to her Instagram, Grande teased that the LP was a concept album, explaining, "Some of the [songs] are really vulnerable, some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."

Since that fateful day, fans around the world have waited with bated breath for the new record, with many wondering if it would top her other classics like 2020's "Positions," 2019's "thank u, next," and 2018's "Sweetener." Fortunately, on March 8, Grande exceeded expectations and then some when "Eternal Sunshine" finally dropped on streaming platforms and in stores, immediately earning universal acclaim from critics and music listeners.

While the "Wicked" star's crystal clear vocals on "Eternal Sunshine" have been praised, the album's emotional lyrical content — which explores the internal struggle one faces before, during, and after a breakup — has been the true standout to fans. "It says everything and nothing at the same time," Grande explained to Zach Sang a week before the album's release. "It was definitely the most emotional songwriting process for sure." One song on "Eternal Sunshine" that has made waves with fans is her track "Bye," which we think gives a candid look at her high-profile divorce from Dalton Gomez.