What's The Real Meaning Of Bye By Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande's new song "Bye" may be an absolute bop, but its lyrical content digs deep.
On January 17, 2024, the Grammy-winning singer surprised Arianators when she announced her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," which featured the hit lead single "yes, and?" In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded to her Instagram, Grande teased that the LP was a concept album, explaining, "Some of the [songs] are really vulnerable, some of them are like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."
Since that fateful day, fans around the world have waited with bated breath for the new record, with many wondering if it would top her other classics like 2020's "Positions," 2019's "thank u, next," and 2018's "Sweetener." Fortunately, on March 8, Grande exceeded expectations and then some when "Eternal Sunshine" finally dropped on streaming platforms and in stores, immediately earning universal acclaim from critics and music listeners.
While the "Wicked" star's crystal clear vocals on "Eternal Sunshine" have been praised, the album's emotional lyrical content — which explores the internal struggle one faces before, during, and after a breakup — has been the true standout to fans. "It says everything and nothing at the same time," Grande explained to Zach Sang a week before the album's release. "It was definitely the most emotional songwriting process for sure." One song on "Eternal Sunshine" that has made waves with fans is her track "Bye," which we think gives a candid look at her high-profile divorce from Dalton Gomez.
Ariana Grande pushes through heartbreak for a brighter future on Bye
For her seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," Ariana Grande lays her heart on her sleeve by seemingly discussing her high-profile break-up with ex-husband Dalton Gomez on multiple tracks, including "Bye." At the song's start, a groovy production comes rushing through as she lightly sings, "Bye-bye / Boy, bye / It's over, it's over, oh yeah." After the song's simple intro, Grande gets into the nitty gritty of her inner turmoil, admitting to herself that it's time to cut the cord with her partner. "This ain't the first time I've been hostage to these tears," she sings. "At least, I know how hard we tried, both you and me / Didn't we? Didn't we?"
As the song progresses, Grande gushes about being stronger this time around by choosing herself sooner rather than later. "Usually, I'd join you on the floor, but this dance ain't for me," she sings. "Didn't think you'd lose me / Now it's just too late to choose me."
While Grande kept a tight lid on her relationship problems with Dalton, reports in July 2023 seemingly confirmed that the two had their fair share of issues, which led to their divorce. In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, a source revealed, "Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now ... They were having issues before she left for 'Wicked' filming [in London] that they couldn't resolve, and the distance did not help."
Ariana Grande says writing Bye was a tricky process
While "Bye" is an uptempo and empowering track, bringing it to life proved to be a challenge for Ariana Grande. In an interview with Zach Sang on February 27, 2024, the beloved talent opened up about making sure the track touched on heartbreak but also exuded an energy of love and gratitude. "The loss and grief that you hear some of the album, some of the heartbreak stuff, there was so much love and transparency ... it wasn't like a 'f*** you' at all and ever," she explained. "Even with track number 2 ['Bye'], I tried to make sure it was kind and giving credit for trying and for the goodness that there was."
Grande's explanation for "Bye" seems to align with how her break up with Dalton Gomez transpired. After their separation was announced, a source told ET that the two former lovebirds maintained a close bond. "They've been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship," the insider revealed at the time. Another source echoed sentiments similar in September after Grande filed for divorce, telling People, "They've been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process."