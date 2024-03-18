How Reba McEntire Subtly Shaded Her Marriage To Narvel Blackstock

Reba McEntire, widely hailed as the queen of country, has now seemingly claimed the throne of shade too after throwing a dig at her former husband, Narvel Blackstock.

The country music world was blindsided by Reba McEntire's split from Narvel Blackstock after nearly three decades together. Yet, in the unpredictable Hollywood landscape, even seemingly solid relationships can end in dramatic breakups, and McEntire and Blackstock's marriage was no exception. After 26 years, the couple announced in a joint statement on McEntire's website that they were calling it quits, and Blackstock was added to the list of the singer's ex-husbands. "Despite this being the end of their marriage, they continue to support each other," the statement read. "They have worked together for 35 years and will continue to do so. They have asked that you respect their privacy during this time."

The split was a big change for McEntire, especially because she never wanted a divorce. As she told CMT Radio, "The divorce was not my idea. I didn't want it in any shape, form or fashion. So it was really hard to make the adjustment." McEntire needed the time to get situated with her new life without Blackstock, and it seems she has done just that. Nearly ten years after their divorce, McEntire has moved past her split but still has time to throw some shade at her ex-husband.