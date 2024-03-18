Inside Reba McEntire's Relationship With Her Son Shelby Blackstock
Reba McEntire has always taken great pride in being a mother to her only son, Shelby Blackstock. The "Fancy" singer gave birth to Shelby, who she shares with ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, in February 1990, when she was 34 years already a bona fide country music star. In her book "Reba: My Story," published four years later, Reba said it had always been her biggest dream to become a mother. Truth be told, she may never have married Narvel in the first place if not for her strong desire to have a baby. "It wasn't until I had Shelby that I understood the depth of Mama's love for me. It wasn't measurable!" Reba gushed. She then described Shelby's birth as a miraculous experience. "I was crying and kissing my baby at the same time," she recalled.
Fast forward to 2024, Shelby has grown into a handsome young man with a successful career and a happy, thriving marriage of his own. Speaking to People in 2022, Reba said she's incredibly proud of her son. She also opened up about their closeness and how motherhood changed her life. "We're very close," Reba said, admitting that she was "a very self-centered person" prior to having Shelby. "But then there's a little character who you are given the job to protect and nurture and love and teach, so all the attention's not on you anymore." Through the years, Reba has given fans a glimpse into her sweet relationship with her son.
Reba McEntire's sweet birthday post for Shelby
On February 24, Reba McEntire took to social media to wish her son Shelby Blackstock a happy birthday as he officially turned 34 years old. The "Does He Love You" singer posted a snap of her and Shelby on her Instagram page, alongside a touching message in honor of her son's special day. "I sure feel a lot better today than I did 34 years ago! From the first second I found out I was pregnant, up to today, this child is one of the biggest blessings of my life," she said. She then expressed her gratitude for the privilege of being Shelby's mother. "I love you, Shelby, with all my heart mind and soul," she added.
That wasn't the only time the country crooner paid tribute to her only son. For his 30th birthday, McEntire shared an adorable shot of her and a pint-sized Blackstock that's sure to have you saying, "Awww!" She captioned the shot, "Love you forever."
Of course, McEntire has always cherished her role as a mother to her only son Shelby. In "Reba: My Story," the country music star said that despite her many, many accomplishments in life — including being country music royalty and having her own television show "Reba" — being Shelby's mom will always be on the top of that list. "I've seen my name in letters as tall as a house. I've been toasted by audiences who've seen me on international television. I've won virtually every major award my career offers," McEntire wrote in her book. "I say all of that simply to say this: I've never been as fulfilled as I was when my son was born."
Reba McEntire is supportive of Shelby's career
Shelby Blackstock was in his freshman year at the University of Arizona when he decided that he wanted to drop out of college to pursue his love of racing back in 2010. Only his mother, Reba McEntire, wasn't exactly enamored by the idea — at least, at first. "He told me he didn't want to finish. I said, 'What are you talking about? Yes, you will finish college!'" the singer recalled in a 2014 interview with People. But Shelby was persistent. "He said, 'Mom, I've always loved cars,'" she continued. "I said, 'I know! You can be a car dealer or a mechanic!'" After convincing Shelby to finish his first year in college, both McEntire and her then-husband, Narvel Blackstock, agreed to enroll their son at a Bob Bondurant racing school in Phoenix where Shelby would get his start as a professional race car driver. Soon, McEntire would come to realize it was the right decision. "He was a natural," she said.
Since then, Shelby has gone on to compete in a series of championships with her mother's full and unwavering support. Even McEntire has become a huge fan of racing, despite knowing nothing about the sport. "I'm having a real good time with it," she told The Daytona Beach News-Journal in 2012. McEntire said she always assumed Shelby would follow in her and Narvel's footsteps and pursue a career in music. That being said, "I'm very happy that he's racing because that's his passion," McEntire explained.