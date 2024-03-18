Inside Reba McEntire's Relationship With Her Son Shelby Blackstock

On February 24, Reba McEntire took to social media to wish her son Shelby Blackstock a happy birthday as he officially turned 34 years old. The "Does He Love You" singer posted a snap of her and Shelby on her Instagram page, alongside a touching message in honor of her son's special day. "I sure feel a lot better today than I did 34 years ago! From the first second I found out I was pregnant, up to today, this child is one of the biggest blessings of my life," she said. She then expressed her gratitude for the privilege of being Shelby's mother. "I love you, Shelby, with all my heart mind and soul," she added.

That wasn't the only time the country crooner paid tribute to her only son. For his 30th birthday, McEntire shared an adorable shot of her and a pint-sized Blackstock that's sure to have you saying, "Awww!" She captioned the shot, "Love you forever."

Of course, McEntire has always cherished her role as a mother to her only son Shelby. In "Reba: My Story," the country music star said that despite her many, many accomplishments in life — including being country music royalty and having her own television show "Reba" — being Shelby's mom will always be on the top of that list. "I've seen my name in letters as tall as a house. I've been toasted by audiences who've seen me on international television. I've won virtually every major award my career offers," McEntire wrote in her book. "I say all of that simply to say this: I've never been as fulfilled as I was when my son was born."