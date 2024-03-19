How Big Is The Age Gap Between Taylor Swift's Divorced Parents?

Taylor Swift rose to fame after channeling her romantic triumphs and failures into a long list of country and pop hits, including 2008's "Love Story." However, Swift would've never been born, much less taken over the world, without her parents', Andrea Swift and Scott Swift's, tragic love story. Taylor was born on December 13, 1989 – the year she famously borrowed for her hit album, "1989" – one year after Andrea and Scott's 1988 wedding. This means that Andrea and Scott — who are 66 and 71, respectively, as of March 2024 – share almost a six-year age gap (five years and eight months to be exact).

At the time of Taylor's birth, Scott – born on March 5, 1952, was 37 years old. Meanwhile, Andrea – born on January 10, 1958 – was 31 years old. And while Taylor may be the shining star of the family, she isn't the (former) couple's only child. Taylor's younger brother, Austin Swift would complete the family a few short years later. Austin was born on March 11, 1992, which means that Andrea and Scott were slightly older at the time of his birth. Based on their birthdays, Scott was 40 years old when they welcomed their second child. Meanwhile, Andrea was 34. Unfortunately, while the couple's marriage lasted well into the '00s, and past the point where they had young children to raise, it reportedly ended in 2011.