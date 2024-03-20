4 Times Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Bodyguards Have Caused A Stir

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are two of the biggest stars on the planet, so it only makes sense that they would have a pretty intense security detail. However, on more than one occasion, their antics while on the job have led to some raised eyebrows. From causing injuries to inconveniencing others who happen to be in the same space as the Carters, and even some incredibly unsavory deeds, to say some of the couple's bodyguards have caused a stir on a few occasions would be an understatement.

Starting with injury, let's throw it back to 2004 when athen-23-year-old Beyoncé was out and about in New York City. Naturally, she turned heads, sparking a frenzy that had her bodyguard, Richard Alexander (a.k.a. Big Shorty), jumping into action. But his hero moment turned into a nightmare when he, focused on the crowd, stepped right on Beyoncé's toe, breaking it in the process. Amid the chaos, his misstep didn't just crush her toe; it also unleashed a scream from the diva. "Beyoncé let out a shriek and hobbled back to her car, wincing in pain," they told the outlet, as reported by Glamour.

The same sources added that while she seemed frustrated initially, Beyonce laughed it off soon after when she saw how horrified the bodyguard was. At least, no one can say he wasn't trying to do his job.