What Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Have Said About Their Break Up

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff had what you can consider an "Us Against The World" type of relationship. The pair reportedly hit it off on the set of Braff's short film, "In the Time It Takes to Get There," which was filmed in 2018, but the minute fans caught wind of their romance, they faced widespread scrutiny, largely because of their 21-year age gap. Still, criticisms did little to sway their commitment to each other. But in 2022, after nearly three years together, they decided to go their separate ways.

Throughout their relationship, Pugh and Braff made it a point to keep things under wraps, save for what seems to be a tradition of posting annual Instagram love letters on each other's birthdays. "I can't believe I get to giggle with you everyday. What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," Braff wrote on Pugh's 25th birthday, and Pugh penned on Braff's 46th: "His appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of." The "Oppenheimer" star also had to repeatedly defend her relationship with Braff, firing back at trolls who questioned their love. "I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to," she told Elle. "People have no right to educate me on my private life."

But alas, despite seemingly being head over heels for each other, Pugh and Braff eventually broke up. Pugh said they tried to manage their split as quietly as possible, while Braff confirmed they maintained their friendship post-breakup.