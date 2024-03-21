Strange Things About Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes' Relationship

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes may be famously private about their relationship, but they haven't been able to keep some of the strange aspects of their shared life under wraps. They do a pretty good job, though. Mendes and Gosling managed to became parents without ever announcing the pregnancy. Mendes went to great lengths to hide her pregnancy up until she gave birth to Esmeralda on September 12, 2014. She couldn't keep the rumors from surfacing, though.

And then they did it again in 2016, when Mendes fell pregnant with their second daughter. This time around, she managed to keep it a secret for longer, with the press becoming suspicious just two weeks before she gave birth to Amada on April 29, 2016. Gosling and Mendes' need for privacy may seen strange to some, but they have their reasons. Above all, the couple wants to protect their children. Mendes even keeps her daughters from learning too much about her acting career. "The way I keep it normal is by not letting them see me in these situations. I'm just Mom," she told Women's Health in 2019.

Gosling and Mendes even left Hollywood behind in an effort to give Esmeralda and Amada a more grounding experience somewhere north of Los Angeles. "They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids," a source told People in March 2024. But Mendes and Gosling's intense attempts to stay away from the public eye have given their relationship a sometimes weird vibe.