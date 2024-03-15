Rumors About Rose Hanbury's Husband Have Royal Fans Going Off

The rumors regarding Rose Hanbury and her husband, David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, are "Game of Thrones"-level juicy.

Since January 2024, chaos has run rampant within the royal family headlines after Kensington Palace announced Kate Middleton's "planned abdominal surgery" and her extended absence from royal duties. Since that fateful day, the rumor mill has churned non-stop about Kate's exact whereabouts after leaving the hospital post-surgery, with the hashtags #KateGate and #WhereisKateMiddleton trending on X, formerly known as Twitter. In response to the speculation, the palace released a statement slamming the inquiries. "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," it said (via People).

Unfortunately for the royal family, their statement and subsequent attempts to prevent the gossip wildfire from spreading, like Kate's infamous fake photo controversy, have failed. In fact, new salacious rumors and articles have since come out about Kate, with many shining a light on her supposed marital problems with Prince William, including his alleged affair with Hanbury. While Kensington Palace has denied the infidelity stories, telling The Daily Beast that they are "totally wrong and false," it hasn't stopped social media users from putting a microscope on Hanbury and her husband, Cholmondeley, including rumors about the latter's own alleged extramarital affair.