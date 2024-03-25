Why Bridget Moynahan Almost Passed Up Her Role On Blue Bloods

If Bridget Moynahan had remained true to her original ambitions, she probably would have been performing her nth root canal as we speak. Yup, it's hard to wrap your head around it, but the actor had aspirations of becoming a dentist way back when. However, lots of things in her life ended up diverging from her initial plans, including starring in "Blue Bloods," a project she wasn't originally interested in joining since she had other priorities at the time.

Moynahan's career in Hollywood is almost entirely serendipitous. Her introduction to the industry was through modeling, a path she hadn't even envisioned for herself, only stumbling into it thanks to a friend. "In senior year of high, a friend of mine wanted to model so I took her to the local John Casablanca Modeling Center," she told The Imagista. And acting? She tried her hand at it when someone else suggested she try acting school. "I'd go to work for modeling during the day then take acting classes at night," she recalled. "I attended classes... for about three years and worked on plays before I started auditioning." As luck would have it, Moynahan ended up bagging big projects right from the get-go, including "Sex and the City" and "Coyote Ugly," kickstarting her acting career with a bang.

Among the roles that solidified Moynahan's place in the entertainment industry was that of attorney Erin Reagan in the CBS drama "Blue Bloods." It's hard to imagine the show without her, but apparently, she was initially hesitant to join the cast because she was raising a child.