Don Lemon's Slimmed-Down Appearance On New Show Has Us Doing A Double Take

Don Lemon has slimmed down a little since his dramatic termination from CNN, announced in April 2023. Lemon, who exited the prestigious news organization after 17 years as an anchor, debuted his not-so-triumphant media return, "The Don Lemon Show," on X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 18. In the episode, Lemon interviewed Elon Musk, who both owns and spearheaded Lemon's deal with the social media platform, challenging the billionaire on hot-button issues such as hate speech, Donald Trump, and more. Unfortunately for Lemon, Musk pulled the rug out from underneath his feet by canceling the deal that vowed to host the project before the first episode landed online.

But before we dive into Lemon's latest career drama, we also have to mention his new, striking, slimmer appearance, which is fueling rumors of Ozempic use. While Lemon's weight has remained steady for much of his career, he definitely looks like he's dropped a few pounds since leaving CNN behind. And while weight loss can be tied to any number of things, Page Six reported that Lemon was possibly indulging in the weight loss aid back in December. "Don was showing off his new slim figure," shared a source about Lemon's vacation to St. Barts. "He's lost 25 to 30 pounds." According to a different source, Lemon joked with his friends that he was taking Ozempic to lose weight. Unfortunately, Lemon's team didn't respond to the outlet's inquiry, so this information isn't exactly gospel.

However, Lemon's weight loss rumors are the least of his problems.