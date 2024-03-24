The Stunning Transformation Of Nick Lachey

The '90s boy band era — featuring fan favorites like NSYNC, The Backstreet Boys, Boyz II Men, and of course 98 Degrees — gave birth to some timeless hits. 98 Degrees' single "Because of You," released off of the group's sophomore album "98° and Rising," peaked at No. 3 and spent 11 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart by December 1998.

According to the squad's lead singer, Nick Lachey, being part of the boy band movement wasn't the original plan. "When we put the group together in 1995, we thought of ourselves as similar to Boyz II Men. Then, along the way, we got pigeonholed into the boy-band phenomenon. But the motivation of the group was bigger than that," Nick explained in a chat with Interview Magazine, adding, "We started out on a different path. We put ourselves together and moved to LA and sang on street corners."

According to Billboard, the group had sold over six million copies of their albums by 2005, and in 2023, the number had shot up to 15 million. Nick has come a long way since 98 Degrees disbanded in the early 2000s. In light of the growing popularity of the Netflix series "Love is Blind" that he co-hosts alongside his wife Vanessa Lachey, keep scrolling for how he has transformed through the years.