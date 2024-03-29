Did Charlamagne Tha God Play A Role In Wendy Williams' Divorce?
Charlamagne Tha God's relationship with Wendy Williams, for whom he worked on "The Wendy Williams Experience" between 2006 and 2008, has been rocky to say the least. But the issues have more to do with Charlamagne's relationship with Williams' now-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, than with Williams herself. While the "Breakfast Club" co-host reportedly lost his job after he became embroiled in a bad business deal with Hunter, their problems also seeped into the personal sphere.
Hunter and Charlamagne had a rift over a woman, namely Sharina Hudson. Hudson happens to be the mistress who became embroiled in Williams' messy divorce from Hunter. Williams filed to end the nearly 20-year marriage in April 2019 when news surfaced that Hunter had welcomed a child with Hudson, after engaging in an affair for more than a decade. In addition to ending his marriage, Hunter's relationship with Hudson ended his friendship with Charlamagne.
"The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don't communicate with Wendy anymore is because of Sharina," he told Page Six in 2019. Around 2009, Hunter reportedly became jealous when Hudson showed interested in one of Charlamagne's friends, and he got in his head that Charlamagne was encouraging her to hook up with other men. The two continued to feud over the situation years later as Charlamagne criticized Hunter's actions. Hunter, for his part, accused Charlamagne of being a hypocrite, arguing the radio host was a big part of his involvement with Hudson.
Charlamagne Tha God introduced Kevin Hunter to his mistress
Sharina Hudson hails from Charlamagne Tha God's South Carolina, where the two had been friends way before he started working with Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter. By the admission of both men, Charlamagne is responsible for Hunter meeting Hudson. "He introduced me to her," Hunter said in a 2022 interview with Choke No Joke. In the Page Six interview, Charlamagne said he introduced them at a party shortly after he started working on the Williams radio show.
According to Hunter, Charlamagne not only was the catalyst for the relationship, but he also supported him throughout the affair. When the two had their falling out and Charlamagne became vocal about the situation, Hunter felt betrayed. "Was it cool that you got on the air and made a mockery of the whole thing, when you was part of it?" he said. However, the affair itself didn't seem to be the main problem, as Williams was aware of it. "I've known about her almost since the beginning," she said on "The Jess Cagle Show" in 2021.
The marriage didn't come to an end until Hunter and Hudson welcomed their daughter in March 2019. The way Charlamagne sees it, Hunter turned on him out of jealousy. "Big, grown-a** married n**** from Brownsville, Brooklyn, supposed to be some thorough-a** hood dude upset because he thinks I'm trying to hook his side chick up with one of my homeboys," he said on "The Breakfast Club" in 2019.
Charlamagne Tha God has mixed feelings about Wendy Williams
While his contempt for Kevin Hunter is clear, Charlamagne Tha God's feelings for Wendy Williams are more nuanced. In his rant on "The Breakfast Club," he suggested he cut off ties with Williams because Hunter told her his version of the reason for their falling out. They both moved on but the wound seemingly remained open. In a 2014 interview with Elvis Duran, Williams threw shade at Charlamagne by implying not to remember him. "Who?" she asked, when Duran mentioned him. "I can't identify with people I don't know."
Charlamagne hasn't always been kind on Williams, either. While discussing Williams' dementia diagnosis, the 2024 documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams" shows her being rude to her caretakers. But Charlamagne had an issue with the implication that her actions were related to her condition. "That ain't got nothing to do with dementia. Those were the moments I was like, 'There goes Wendy,'" he said on "The Breakfast Club."
Just a few months earlier, though, Charlamagne had expressed compassion for Williams amid her health struggles. "I just pray that she's in good health, mentally, emotionally, spiritually, physically," he told The U.S. Sun in November 2023. His personal feelings for Williams also hadn't dampened his appreciation for what she has accomplished. In 2022, when it was announced "The Wendy Williams Show" would end its run, Charlamagne hoped it wouldn't be for good. "I would hate to see her go out this way," he told E! News.