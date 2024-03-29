Did Charlamagne Tha God Play A Role In Wendy Williams' Divorce?

Charlamagne Tha God's relationship with Wendy Williams, for whom he worked on "The Wendy Williams Experience" between 2006 and 2008, has been rocky to say the least. But the issues have more to do with Charlamagne's relationship with Williams' now-ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, than with Williams herself. While the "Breakfast Club" co-host reportedly lost his job after he became embroiled in a bad business deal with Hunter, their problems also seeped into the personal sphere.

Hunter and Charlamagne had a rift over a woman, namely Sharina Hudson. Hudson happens to be the mistress who became embroiled in Williams' messy divorce from Hunter. Williams filed to end the nearly 20-year marriage in April 2019 when news surfaced that Hunter had welcomed a child with Hudson, after engaging in an affair for more than a decade. In addition to ending his marriage, Hunter's relationship with Hudson ended his friendship with Charlamagne.

"The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don't communicate with Wendy anymore is because of Sharina," he told Page Six in 2019. Around 2009, Hunter reportedly became jealous when Hudson showed interested in one of Charlamagne's friends, and he got in his head that Charlamagne was encouraging her to hook up with other men. The two continued to feud over the situation years later as Charlamagne criticized Hunter's actions. Hunter, for his part, accused Charlamagne of being a hypocrite, arguing the radio host was a big part of his involvement with Hudson.