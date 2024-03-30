Are Kate Middleton And Her Uncle Gary Goldsmith Actually Close?

Although disturbing conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Kate Middleton, who's in the middle of her recovery from abdominal surgery, have spun out of control in recent weeks, Kensington Palace seems to have little interest in easing the public's worry. However, Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who enjoyed a brief stint as a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother UK," can't seem to stop talking about his niece. During an episode of "CBBUK," Goldsmith spoke about the royal family's evasiveness surrounding Middleton's health. "Because she doesn't want to talk about it," Goldsmith said on the show (via E! News). "There's a kind of code of etiquette. But if it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."

During an interview with GB News, Goldsmith revealed that, prior to confirmation from Kensington Palace, he was doubtful about whether or not Catherine, Princess of Wales, had altered the controversial Mother's Day photo, which was denounced as "manipulated" by the Associated Press. "When it came out I said there's not a chance in hell that Catherine would have photoshopped that herself," said Goldsmith. "And then she says she did so my inside track went sideways there." Goldsmith's vagueness about Middleton's condition could be a sign that he wants to protect her privacy. However, some have started to believe that he knows as much about her recovery as we do — nothing.

After all, Goldsmith and Middleton don't appear to be super close.