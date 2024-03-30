Are Kate Middleton And Her Uncle Gary Goldsmith Actually Close?
Although disturbing conspiracy theories about the disappearance of Kate Middleton, who's in the middle of her recovery from abdominal surgery, have spun out of control in recent weeks, Kensington Palace seems to have little interest in easing the public's worry. However, Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who enjoyed a brief stint as a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother UK," can't seem to stop talking about his niece. During an episode of "CBBUK," Goldsmith spoke about the royal family's evasiveness surrounding Middleton's health. "Because she doesn't want to talk about it," Goldsmith said on the show (via E! News). "There's a kind of code of etiquette. But if it's announced, I'll give you an opinion."
During an interview with GB News, Goldsmith revealed that, prior to confirmation from Kensington Palace, he was doubtful about whether or not Catherine, Princess of Wales, had altered the controversial Mother's Day photo, which was denounced as "manipulated" by the Associated Press. "When it came out I said there's not a chance in hell that Catherine would have photoshopped that herself," said Goldsmith. "And then she says she did so my inside track went sideways there." Goldsmith's vagueness about Middleton's condition could be a sign that he wants to protect her privacy. However, some have started to believe that he knows as much about her recovery as we do — nothing.
After all, Goldsmith and Middleton don't appear to be super close.
Gary Goldsmith rarely speaks to Kate Middleton
To date, Gary Goldsmith has shared a ton about Kate Middleton's recovery. But is he actually in a familial position to talk? As the brother of Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton, he sits on the first tier of the princess's extended family. He even attended her 2011 wedding, but that doesn't mean they're close. Goldsmith pretty much confirmed this fact before being booted from "Celebrity Big Brother UK." "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times," revealed Goldsmith about his famous niece (via Vanity Fair). "She's got children, and I love the fact that she's putting family first." Goldsmith also revealed to "Good Morning Britain" that he hasn't spoken with Middleton in at least a year.
Interestingly, Goldsmith revealed that he's closer to the princess's siblings, Pippa and James Middleton. However, he wasn't invited to James' 2021 wedding to Alizee Thevenet, according to The Royal Observer, who noted his past domestic abuse and substance use as one possible reason. Kate, along with Pippa, and their mother, Carole, was in attendance, however. Given that Goldsmith attended Pippa's 2017 wedding ceremony but was left out of the reception, according to Hello!, he may be just not that popular with his sister's kids — Kate included.
Hey, not even royal affiliation can save someone from complicated family dynamics!
Gary Goldsmith always speaks highly of his niece
Lack of communication aside, Gary Goldsmith has made a point to speak positively about Kate Middleton. As the world wonders if Middleton will actually return to royal duties by her self-imposed Easter deadline, Goldsmith is one of the only royal family members to offer hope. "I think she has the best support on the planet, she has the best people looking after her," shared Goldsmith with GB News (via Hello!). "'They [The Palace] have said we would see her at Easter and nothing has changed since that!"
Goldsmith has been helping to paint a positive portrait of his niece for some time. During his first episode of "Celebrity Big Brother UK," Goldsmith showered Kate with compliments. "She is simply perfect," said Goldsmith (via E! News). He also compared her and Prince William to an everyday couple. "The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking and William said, 'Hi! Do you want a cup of tea?' Very normal. Interestingly, Goldsmith has also openly criticized Kate's brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle.
Whether Kate appreciates Goldsmith's public support is another story. And while she hasn't shared one way or another, Kate's family is reportedly unhappy with Goldsmith's decision to join "Celebrity Big Brother UK." A source shared with The U.S. Sun, "Gary said he's been read the riot act by Kate's mum Carole and her dad Michael ... It is infuriating for them. Kate doesn't need this stress."