The Tragic Reason Kate Middleton Supporters Are Reminded Of Chadwick Boseman

Catherine, Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis has social media drawing comparisons to actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died from colon cancer in 2020. Boseman's death hit fans hard — and not just because of his lauded, record-breaking performance in "Black Panther." No one outside of Boseman's close circle knew he was dealing with cancer. As tributes poured in for the Marvel star, many celebs revealed they'd had no idea that Boseman had been stricken with such a serious disease. Ryan Coogler, who directed "Black Panther," revealed that even he was in the dark about Boseman's four-year encounter with the disease. "He was sick when I met him," Coogler said during a 2022 Rolling Stone interview. "But looking back on it, it's like, my mans was dying."

While Boseman's death was met with widespread grief and tributes from his fans and peers, his last few months weren't defined by nearly as much empathy and kindness. Prior to the actor's death, photos and videos of Boseman looking considerably thinner garnered critical responses, ranging from theories about drug use to eating disorders. "Chadwick Boseman made a video a few months back looking skinny and a lot of people said he was doing drugs, some others said he was preparing for a movie role, nobody knew he was battling cancer, were all wrong ..." tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Unfortunately, the glaring lack of empathy surrounding Boseman's condition has resurfaced amid Kate Middleton's own cancer diagnosis revelation.