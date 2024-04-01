Here's What Anne Hathaway Looks Like Without Makeup

There's no denying that Anne Hathaway, best known for starring in "The Devil Wears Prada," alongside Meryl Streep and bringing Mia Thermopolis to life in "The Princess Diaries," is one of Hollywood's great beauties. After all, Hathaway has enjoyed a stunning transformation over the years. However, Hathaway's natural beauty didn't help her earn any coveted spots among Hollywood's fashion elite during her early years. Fortunately, her career has blossomed in tandem with her confidence and style. These days, the new Hathaway is often looked at as style inspiration across every demographic of fashion enthusiasts. In 2022, Vogue even cited Hathaway as a standout at the Cannes Film Festival, where she exuded elegance in a variety of feminine frocks.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway credited her "fashion renaissance" to her stylist, Erin Walsh, who was one among several stylists being honored for their work by the publication. "Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength ... Maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are 'sweet' and 'pretty' — no shade at all for those wonderful options," Hathaway shared with the outlet (via People). "I love the right risk, as does she." Hathaway also cited Walsh as the person who helped make fashion fun for her. But although Hathaway has grown accustomed to dressing up and showing out, she isn't always done up 24/7.

Sometimes, the "Les Misérables" star likes to kick back, relax, and strip all of her makeup...