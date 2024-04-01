Here's What Anne Hathaway Looks Like Without Makeup
There's no denying that Anne Hathaway, best known for starring in "The Devil Wears Prada," alongside Meryl Streep and bringing Mia Thermopolis to life in "The Princess Diaries," is one of Hollywood's great beauties. After all, Hathaway has enjoyed a stunning transformation over the years. However, Hathaway's natural beauty didn't help her earn any coveted spots among Hollywood's fashion elite during her early years. Fortunately, her career has blossomed in tandem with her confidence and style. These days, the new Hathaway is often looked at as style inspiration across every demographic of fashion enthusiasts. In 2022, Vogue even cited Hathaway as a standout at the Cannes Film Festival, where she exuded elegance in a variety of feminine frocks.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway credited her "fashion renaissance" to her stylist, Erin Walsh, who was one among several stylists being honored for their work by the publication. "Erin sees my idiosyncrasies as a strength ... Maybe there was initial confusion with me because I was introduced to the world as a teenaged princess, but I never actually connected to things that are 'sweet' and 'pretty' — no shade at all for those wonderful options," Hathaway shared with the outlet (via People). "I love the right risk, as does she." Hathaway also cited Walsh as the person who helped make fashion fun for her. But although Hathaway has grown accustomed to dressing up and showing out, she isn't always done up 24/7.
Sometimes, the "Les Misérables" star likes to kick back, relax, and strip all of her makeup...
Anne Hathaway perfects the art of bed hair
In January of 2023, Anne Hathaway posted what's possibly the most fabulous bed selfie of all. Posed in all of her natural glory, Hathaway bared her makeup-free face, complemented by her soft, selfie-worthy overhead lighting. Based on the Instagram snap, it's clear that Hathaway knows the ins and outs of healthy skincare, as she looks flawless. However, the most impressive aspect of the photo is her glorious crown, which almost seems meticulously placed around her head, as if she was doing a paid photoshoot. Graciously, Hathaway provided the artsy snap to fans for free. A generous queen!
Of course, Hathaway loves to rock a minimal-to-no makeup look now and again. And while it's impossible to pick her best makeup-free moment, the absolute joy she exudes in this November 2023 selfie may just take the cake. In an Instagram post simply captioned "all gratitude," Hathaway posed under a clear blue sky as the sun rained down on her face. And while she opted to go makeup-free, she accessorized the simple look with a silver chain necklace and large wide-brimmed hat.
That may be one of our faves, but if you're looking for options, well, we have that covered too. Consider, perhaps, this gorgeous makeup-free photo Hathaway posted to celebrate wrapping up 2022's "Armageddon Time," where she portrayed the mother of real-life director James Gray. In the photo, Hathaway smiled as she donned, long, straight hair, curtain bangs, and her natural glow. "That's a wrap on #ArmaggedonTime!" wrote Hathaway.
Anne Hathaway embraces 'living'
If you didn't know, Anne Hathaway is now in her 40s. And while a person's age has no bearing on their beauty, Hathaway is one of many seemingly ageless Hollywood stars. If you often peruse social media, you've probably heard fans refer to how, with each passing year, she turns back the clock (which means she's one star you probably won't ever hear lying about her age). However, Hathaway isn't nearly as concerned about her age as some of the public. "Aging is just another word for living," Hathaway said during an interview with People. "And what you do with it from there is personal and up to you. I feel great."
Hathaway also talked about the concept of aging during an interview with Today. "I don't think about age," Anne shared during the interview (via E! News). "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype." Unfortunately, despite Hathaway's mindset, some of the conversations around her age have been negative. "When I started out [in this industry] as a child, I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face," Hathaway said while speaking with Net-A-Porter. "The thing that has evolved during [that time] is that more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic." Oh, to see their reaction today!