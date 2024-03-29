Resurfaced Bianca Censori Clip Shows Just How Wild Her Transformation Has Been
Everyone and their mother knows what Bianca Censori looks like, but barely anyone knows what she sounds like — or if she even talks at all. Working under the Yeezy label, the Australian architect made headlines when she tied the knot with Kanye "Ye" West in December 2022, just a month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Seemingly overnight, Censori turned into a paparazzi magnet. She became known for her daring and outrageous outfits, most of which are believed to have been put together by her husband. But beyond her eyebrow-raising sartorial choices, fans have not been privy to her voice and personality — until recently.
The mystery surrounding Censori was lifted somewhat in May 2023, when social media influencer Gratefulboy Nue shared a chance encounter with her online. Contrary to her stone-cold fox persona, she appeared bubbly and downright chatty, sounding every bit like your quintessential L.A. girl. Nue praised her appearance and ability to maintain "good eye contact," which she politely deflected and replaced with small talk. When Nue dared to step up his rizz and ask for her number, she laughed it off with an "I'm married!" remark.
Some fans chided Censori on TikTok for being "way too friendly," while others commended her sweetness. Now, another video of the model has sufaced, revealing a professional side to Censori not many have seen (and proving she's more than meets the eye).
Fans were left shocked by her professional voice
An unearthed clip of what appears to be pre-Kanye "Ye" West era Bianca Censori delivering a talk at the CFS Summit in Paris sent the internet into a frenzy. This marked the first glimpse of the model in a professional light for many, complete with her native Australian accent, making fans wonder how she went from Aussie to full Valley Girl! Her articulate presentation was both shocking and impressive to many — to say the least.
In the video, posted to Reddit, Censori introduced herself as an architectural designer hailing from Melbourne and waxed poetic about her love for her craft. She also didn't hesitate to name-drop industry giants like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati, and Vincent Van Duysen as collaborators, earning applause from fans. "She's smart and beautiful with so much potential," one user wrote, with others bemoaning the way her husband has dulled her shine. "She's intelligent and now she's been reduced to a walking, mute, sex mannequin for a disgraced, almost 50 yr old once upon a time song sampler, Kardashian influencer w bad taste in women's underwear," another penned.
The word on the street is that Ye insists Censori keeps her distance from fans. Despite rocking the girl boss vibe in her professional life, it's rumored the rapper is hell-bent on casting her solely as his muse in their public appearances. "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," a source told Daily Mail. "She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal." What a shame!