Resurfaced Bianca Censori Clip Shows Just How Wild Her Transformation Has Been

Everyone and their mother knows what Bianca Censori looks like, but barely anyone knows what she sounds like — or if she even talks at all. Working under the Yeezy label, the Australian architect made headlines when she tied the knot with Kanye "Ye" West in December 2022, just a month after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Seemingly overnight, Censori turned into a paparazzi magnet. She became known for her daring and outrageous outfits, most of which are believed to have been put together by her husband. But beyond her eyebrow-raising sartorial choices, fans have not been privy to her voice and personality — until recently.

The mystery surrounding Censori was lifted somewhat in May 2023, when social media influencer Gratefulboy Nue shared a chance encounter with her online. Contrary to her stone-cold fox persona, she appeared bubbly and downright chatty, sounding every bit like your quintessential L.A. girl. Nue praised her appearance and ability to maintain "good eye contact," which she politely deflected and replaced with small talk. When Nue dared to step up his rizz and ask for her number, she laughed it off with an "I'm married!" remark.

Some fans chided Censori on TikTok for being "way too friendly," while others commended her sweetness. Now, another video of the model has sufaced, revealing a professional side to Censori not many have seen (and proving she's more than meets the eye).