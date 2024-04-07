Why Taylor Swift's Dad Was Investigated By Australian Police

Scott Taylor is best known for being a doting father to Taylor Swift and not for getting in trouble with authorities. Yet, between February and March 2024, Papa Swift was investigated by Australian police following an altercation with paparazzi that quickly escalated. Up until that point, though, Scott's presence on the Australian leg of Taylor's Eras Tour had been going smoothly. He had even been cultivating his own fan base for proving that even megastardom can't corrupt the essence of dorky dads.

On February 23, Scott was filmed distributing sandwiches to hungry concertgoers during Taylor's Sydney show. "Help yourselves," he can be heard saying in the video, smiling but focused. A few days before, Scott had spread his generosity once again during Taylor's concert in Melbourne, which opened the tour in Australia. While fans awaited the star to take the stage, Scott walked through the crowd handing out V.I.P. wristbands worth $2,000 to those who had been able to score only restricted-view seats from a batch of last-minute tickets released the previous day.

Melbourne's 3AW radio station host Jacqui Felgate shared to Instagram a message she received from a person who knew a couple of the lucky concertgoers. "How generous and kind is papa Swift!!" the message read. It's hard to picture how this guy ended up on the police's radar, but he did. Scott stirred up controversy, with many defending that he was only performing his parental duties while others argued his actions and its results illustrate his privilege.