Do Taylor Swift's Parents Still Get Along After Their Secretive Split?

To say that Taylor Swift's parents were instrumental to her success would be a massive understatement. Scott and Andrea Swift have had their daughter's back since the "Folklore" singer decided she wanted to pursue music when she was just 11 years old. In fact, they were so supportive that Scott, a former stockbroker from Pennsylvania, and Andrea, an ex-marketing manager, decided to uproot their family to Hendersonville, Tennessee in order to help Taylor achieve her dreams. "I knew I was the reason they were moving," Taylor said in a previous interview with Self (via E! News). "But they tried to put no pressure on me. They were like, 'Well, we need a change of scenery anyway' and 'I love how friendly the people in Tennessee are.'"

Per People, Scott and Andrea Swift were married in Texas in February 1988, just over a year before Taylor was born. Aside from Tay, the pair are also parents to son Austin Swift, who was born in 1992 and is now an actor. In 2012, ahead of dropping her fourth studio album "Red," reports surfaced that Taylor's parents had quietly called it quits after nearly 25 years of marriage. A source told Star (via Radar Online) that, while Scott and Andrea had been separated for some time, they chose not to pursue a divorce so as to avoid any negative impact it may have on Taylor's career. Of course, the Grammy winner was said to be heartbroken over the split, with the insider adding, "She's been going through a lot."