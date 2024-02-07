Do Taylor Swift's Parents Still Get Along After Their Secretive Split?
To say that Taylor Swift's parents were instrumental to her success would be a massive understatement. Scott and Andrea Swift have had their daughter's back since the "Folklore" singer decided she wanted to pursue music when she was just 11 years old. In fact, they were so supportive that Scott, a former stockbroker from Pennsylvania, and Andrea, an ex-marketing manager, decided to uproot their family to Hendersonville, Tennessee in order to help Taylor achieve her dreams. "I knew I was the reason they were moving," Taylor said in a previous interview with Self (via E! News). "But they tried to put no pressure on me. They were like, 'Well, we need a change of scenery anyway' and 'I love how friendly the people in Tennessee are.'"
Per People, Scott and Andrea Swift were married in Texas in February 1988, just over a year before Taylor was born. Aside from Tay, the pair are also parents to son Austin Swift, who was born in 1992 and is now an actor. In 2012, ahead of dropping her fourth studio album "Red," reports surfaced that Taylor's parents had quietly called it quits after nearly 25 years of marriage. A source told Star (via Radar Online) that, while Scott and Andrea had been separated for some time, they chose not to pursue a divorce so as to avoid any negative impact it may have on Taylor's career. Of course, the Grammy winner was said to be heartbroken over the split, with the insider adding, "She's been going through a lot."
Scott and Andrea have remained a united front
Despite reports suggesting that Taylor Swift's busy schedule may have been to blame for her parents' separation, it appears that marital problems have long existed between Andrea and Scott Swift. In 2015, Ronnie Cremer — a computer technician from Pennsylvania who claims to be Taylor's first guitar teacher — said in an interview with The New York Daily News, "They didn't have a good relationship, the mother and the father. [Scott] used to tell me ... 'I got a wife that doesn't love me. I'm trying to help my daughter out, and do all the right things, and my wife could care less.' So it was a weird dynamic." In 2014, a source who spoke to Page Six dished that Andrea and Scott were no longer living in the same home. "They are not on the same page and don't even like to be in the same room," they said, adding, "Andrea requests that her husband not be present at meetings [involving Taylor's career]."
Nevertheless, amid reports of their rift, Mr. and Mrs. Swift have put up a united front over the years, having been photographed together on numerous occasions supporting their daughter. Women's Health confirmed that as of 2023, Scott and Andrea are still, in fact, legally married — although it's unclear whether they have reconciled (or if they've even separated at all). The pair were last seen together hanging out with Taylor and Travis Kelce's parents during a Kansas City Chiefs game as recently as December 2023.
Taylor remains close to her parents
As for Taylor Swift, the "Shake It Off" singer seemed unfazed by the divorce rumors involving her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, to whom she has remained incredibly close over the years. Taylor — who is known to be especially tight with her mom — opened up about their sweet relationship in a 2014 interview with Girls' Life magazine.
"She's one of my best friends. She's always, always around. She's the person in my life who will just literally look me in the eye and say, 'Look, snap out of it.' You know? And I need that person," she said. She also told Variety in 2020, following her mother's brain tumor diagnosis, "Everyone loves their mom; everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force." As for her dad, Taylor seems to be just as fond and proud of Scott, whom she'd described as a big softie and is hands down her biggest fan. "Business-wise, he's brilliant," added the pop star. "I'm constantly getting business advice and what to invest in."
At the 52nd Grammys back in 2010, Taylor gave her parents a massive shoutout during her acceptance speech while making history as the youngest-ever winner of Album of the Year for her record "Fearless." "This is for my dad," she said. "This is for all those times that you said I could do whatever I wanted in life ... And my mom, you're my best friend." Alexa, play "The Best Day" by Taylor Swift.