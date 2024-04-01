Prince William's Easter Service Decision Might Finally Silence His Haters
Over the past few months, a swath of royal watchers have questioned Prince William's devotion to his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales. Between rumors that William was having an affair with family friend Rose Hanbury, The Marchioness of Cholmondeley, or the speculation about why he wasn't standing beside Kate Middleton as she announced her cancer diagnosis, William's character has been decimated all over social media. "Why wasn't Prince William sitting next to Kate holding her hand as she announced to the world she has cancer..." tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "That's something any loving supportive husband would do. To make that MAJOR announcement alone seems a bit odd no? #KateCancer #katemiddleton #kategate #WhereIsKateMiddleton."
However, William's latest move could earn him a little favor with his critics. According to People, William chose not to attend the Easter service with King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the rest of the royal family at St. George's Chapel on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Instead, he, Kate, and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, decided to enjoy the holiday in the comfort of their own home. While an official reason wasn't given, Kate previously expressed the importance of maintaining her privacy as she undergoes chemotherapy. William's decision to spend the holiday by Kate's side, instead of fulfilling a long-honored public tradition, could certainly help to sway people who've criticized his priorities amid her cancer battle.
Why Prince William wasn't in Kate Middleton's video
Social media wasn't impressed with Prince William's absence from Catherine, Princess of Wales', cancer announcement, but some may have rushed to judgment.
According to People, Kate Middleton wanted to sit alone during her video. "It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own," shared a source from Kensington Palace. They also painted William as a supportive partner who's doing his best to support Kate. "William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January," continued the insider. They added that William is dedicated to protecting the privacy of his wife and children so that they can navigate this challenging time out of the public eye.
A cover story by People claims that William has looked to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's methods as he weathers his family's struggles, which also includes his father, King Charles III's, cancer diagnosis. "[William] is incredibly stoic and strong," said a source. "He took a lot from the way his grandmother operated, and his playbook is modeled on hers. It's going to be incredibly difficult. But he is a man who is used to shouldering pressure." A second source said, "He is well-equipped for it and has his priorities in order. In this time of crisis, they've been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children."