Prince William's Easter Service Decision Might Finally Silence His Haters

Social media wasn't impressed with Prince William's absence from Catherine, Princess of Wales', cancer announcement, but some may have rushed to judgment.

According to People, Kate Middleton wanted to sit alone during her video. "It is a message from the princess about her health, and she wanted to personally deliver the message on her own," shared a source from Kensington Palace. They also painted William as a supportive partner who's doing his best to support Kate. "William is extremely proud of his wife for the courage and strength she has shown not just this week but since her surgery in January," continued the insider. They added that William is dedicated to protecting the privacy of his wife and children so that they can navigate this challenging time out of the public eye.

A cover story by People claims that William has looked to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II's methods as he weathers his family's struggles, which also includes his father, King Charles III's, cancer diagnosis. "[William] is incredibly stoic and strong," said a source. "He took a lot from the way his grandmother operated, and his playbook is modeled on hers. It's going to be incredibly difficult. But he is a man who is used to shouldering pressure." A second source said, "He is well-equipped for it and has his priorities in order. In this time of crisis, they've been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children."